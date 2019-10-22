What Are PRP Injections & Acupuncture? I Tested The Integrative Treatment

I had no downtime—I hopped on the subway right after, went to work, and did everything as normal. There was slight redness from the acupuncture and some puffiness around the injection sites but nothing that was too distracting or embarrassing to be seen in public. (I've heard anecdotally that women who get the microneedling version experience more redness and swelling.)

And then the next day I woke up to the best my skin has looked since, well, I can't tell you how long. I've only recently "grown out" of a decadelong struggle with acne (I still get flare-ups and breakouts), and it's left me some texture and tone issues. It's truly nothing so major that would cause me any duress, but it's something that I notice about my skin. I see it mainly around my cheeks, chin, and mouth: There's the subtlest hint of rolling scars, pigmentation issues, and slight uneven texture overall. (I will say that most outsiders probably wouldn't characterize me as having acne scars, as I have been diligent with my post-acne skin care and then blur the rest with makeup, but it still very much annoys me.) It also concerned me going forward; skin loses firmness as you get older, and any texture issue you develop when you are young tends to get worse. I was nervous that if I had these dents now, even if they were small—what would they look like in 10, 20, 30 years?

And almost overnight, these indented areas had filled out; it was the smoothest my skin had ever been since my first breakout years and years ago. To be honest, I wasn't quite prepared for it to address my acne scarring as well as it did, but board-certified dermatologist Kiera Barr, M.D., previously mentioned to me that it was being used for healing a variety of acne scar tissue types.

Weirdly, what I noticed as the biggest difference had nothing to do with appearances. When I washed my face, I could feel the texture change: It was plush and tight. The small intricacies of my skin, the ones that you only notice if you touch it day in and day out, felt smooth, and the overall quality had improved.

In the coming days, the skin only improved. Firshein tells me that results develop over time, although it will likely start to plateau eventually. The benefits can last up to 15 months.