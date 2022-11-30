While it can feel exciting to try out a new-to-you skin care tool that people have raved about on social media or by word of mouth, your skin can’t always take trend after trend. Your skin is unique, and how you care for it should be as well.

And to that end, plenty of people praise dermarolling because it can cause products to penetrate deeper into the skin. While this is great for those hydrating humectants like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, it’s not entirely necessary when it comes to strong actives like retinoids.

As your derm will tell you—these prescription-grade products and even some OTC retinols and exfoliants generally penetrate the skin just fine on their own. And as long as you clear out dead skin cells via exfoliation, the products will get into the skin as need be. Thus, why you don’t need dermarolling to make sure your skin care “works”—high-quality products used in a dedicated routine will do that on their own.

So if you want to use dermarolling to ease acne scars, encourage hair growth, or contribute to skin longevity—do it, but with caution. However, if you're just doing it to do it, without proper technique and any significant reason, you may want to ask yourself if you're more motivated by the benefits or the fact that it's trending (and yes, we've all been there).