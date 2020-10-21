Scalp Massage: Does It Cause Hair Growth, Other Benefits & How To Do It
Simple pleasures are often pleasurable because they benefit us in some way. An afternoon walk in the sunshine gives us vitamin D, some needed movement, and a break from our workdays. A facial rolling routine gives us a moment of pause at the end of the day—as well as improves overall skin appearance. A filling, fulfilling snack nourishes us and keeps us satiated and energized til our next meal. And now I’m going to make the argument that scalp massages should now be added to your list of your favorite simple pleasures.
Now, before you stop me with, But aren’t scalp massages a bit more indulgent than simple? Well, perhaps you’re equating scalp massages solely with something you get in the salon—or at the end of a full body version. When, in fact, you can actually very easily give yourself one right at home in under a few minutes with nothing but your fingers and a dab of oil that you have on hand.
And, well, if you’re serious about your scalp health, it turns out you really should. Allow us.
What is a scalp massage?
They are simply massages that are localized and focused on your scalp area—pretty simple, no? And like any localized massage it comes with unique techniques and practices specific to the needs of the area. For example, while your back muscles tend to need heavier prodding and handiwork, a scalp massage really only involves your fingers and (maybe) a pass of your palm.
The reason for scalp massages boils down to the same reasons we get massages elsewhere: we hold tension in our bodies. "We tend to hold a lot of tension across our hairline, behind our ears and in the neck; this is mostly due to stress and partly to posture," hairstylist and colorist Christophe Robin previously told me about scalp tension. "We accumulate quite a lot of tension in these areas and often disregard them."
We hold tension there because, well, we have muscles there. The largest is the temporalis muscle, which runs from behind your ear, around your head, and to the back. This muscle can become strained in the same way your shoulder or jaw muscles can become so: By holding them tightly during times of stress.
Can it really help hair growth?
Hair growth is the biggest benefit associated with scalp massage—but when you tell non-believers, this may solicit a raised brow or eye roll. (To which we say: Fair, without the full explanation of why, it does seem like a stretch to make the connection.) But according to research and hair care experts, the claims check out.
“Beautiful, strong hair depends on good blood circulation, proper nutrition, and a healthy and supple scalp,” says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., who specializes in hair care and founded MDHairMixtress. See, what’s theoretically happening with regular scalp massages, is that the extra attention is helping encourage blood flow to the area, bringing with it oxygen and hair-healthy nutrients. This is especially helpful for those who do have a tense scalp, as muscle tension can often inhibit proper blood flow to the area.
In fact, in a 2016 study, a small number of men received a daily 4-minute scalp massage. At the conclusion of the study, the investigators found an increase in hair thickness. A more recent 2019 study found that of the 300 or so participants who followed a specific massage regimen, nearly 70% reported improved hair thickness at the end.
What are the other benefits?
So while the hair growth benefit comes from improved circulation, the other benefits come from the act of massaging itself, notes Cochran Gathers. Here are a few that she says you may experience with your newfound massage practice.
- Reduces stress hormones: “Massages can reduce stress and boost mood,” she says. “In fact, a study of female office workers found that twice weekly scalp massage had effects on stress hormones, blood pressure and heart rate.” Stres also, ahem, is a main contributor to hair loss.
- Boosts immune function: Plenty of research connects immune function with massage therapy (although not specifically tested on the scalp). The most famous system study of this phenomenon showed that regular massage therapy “measurable changes in their body’s immune and endocrine response,” according to the researchers.
- Improves natural healing ability: This again goes back to blood circulation. Your wound healing response is tied to the blood cells and nutrients that make it to the area. It’s why if your circulation is slower in a body part, it may take longer to heal.
- Reduces pain and discomfort: If your scalp tension comes with pain (like headaches) in the area, regular massages may help minimize this feeling.
Worth noting, too, is that while many types of massage are impossible to properly do yourself (back or shoulder for example), this is one that’s easy to master all on your own, thus making it an easy thing to try midday if you need any of the above benefits.
How do you give yourself a scalp massage?
At this point, you must be simply begging for instructions. And guess what? It’s not hard: “Use your finger pads (not nails) to apply medium firm pressure to your scalp, in a circular motion,” says Cochran Gathers. And honestly you can keep it as simple as that, no fuss.
From there, you can definitely put a few spins on it if you so desire. For those with a tight or tense scalp will need a bit heavier hand than those who simply hold less tension in the area—so play with the strength of your fingers, or even invest in a tool like a jade comb. “You can also use a scalp massage device (many of which are made to use in the shower). You can use a scalp massage device while you wash your hair, or out of the shower with your favorite hair oil.”
Speaking of oils, there’s worlds to play with here. And since one of the primary reasons to try a scalp massage is hair growth, try amping it up with hair healthy essential oils. “When massaging your scalp, you can also incorporate essential oils that might help with hair growth, such as cedarwood or rosemary essential oils,” she says. “Always be sure to dilute essential oils though! You can add them to your favorite carrier oil and then apply them to your scalp prior to massage.”
When & how often should you give yourself a scalp massage?
“They can be done daily or weekly,” says Cochran Gathers. “For those looking to introduce scalp massage, try doing them daily for about 5 minutes.” Daily will likely give you the best hair growth results—consistency is key in beauty as it is in most things—so best to try and stick with it. However, if you’re more looking to sooth and unwind occasionally, you can certainly do it less frequently.
Not to mention, it’s easy to fit in at any point, really: “Scalp massage is also a nice bonding treat for couples to do while unwinding before bed or while watching TV,” she says.
The takeaway.
Scalp massages are a great way to relieve tension in the area, reduce stress, and even improve hair. The best part is they are so easy to do, can be done in minutes, and added into your routine daily (or weekly). You won’t regret it.
