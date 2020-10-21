From there, you can definitely put a few spins on it if you so desire. those with a tight or tense scalp will need a bit heavier hand than those who simply hold less tension in the area—so play with the strength of your fingers, or even invest in a tool like a jade comb. "You can also use a scalp massage device (many of which are made to use in the shower). You can use a scalp massage device while you wash your hair, or out of the shower with your favorite hair oil."