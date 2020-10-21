Simple pleasures are often pleasurable because they benefit us in some way. An afternoon walk in the sunshine gives us vitamin D, some needed movement, and a break from our workdays. A facial rolling routine gives us a moment of pause at the end of the day—as well as improves overall skin appearance. A filling, fulfilling snack nourishes us and keeps us satiated and energized til our next meal. And now I’m going to make the argument that scalp massages should now be added to your list of your favorite simple pleasures.

Now, before you stop me with, But aren’t scalp massages a bit more indulgent than simple? Well, perhaps you’re equating scalp massages solely with something you get in the salon—or at the end of a full body version. When, in fact, you can actually very easily give yourself one right at home in under a few minutes with nothing but your fingers and a dab of oil that you have on hand.

And, well, if you’re serious about your scalp health, it turns out you really should. Allow us.