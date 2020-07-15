7 Essential Oils For Hair Growth & Strong, Healthy Hair

"Essential oils are full of vitamins and nutrients that can nourish the hair and scalp," says trichologist and Hair Health Expert at HairClub Shab Reslan. She also says EOs can stimulate hair growth, calm an inflamed itchy scalp, and help remove product buildup. And while there's no magic pill to give you Rapunzel-length hair, we'll never complain about trying a natural option to possibly get the strands we've always dreamed up.

But before we dive into which EOs are go-to's for better tresses, let's discuss the do's and don'ts of applying them to your hair and scalp. First, always blend with a carrier oil or product, as you don't want to apply EOs directly to skin. And Reslan warns against leaving essential oils on the hair or scalp for too long as it can 'harden and coat the hair's cuticles," she says. She suggests applying the EO to the hair or scalp for a few minutes, massaging it in if you please, and then shampooing and rinsing after. "This way, you absorb the benefits but rinse out any residue-building excess."

As with any EO usage, you'll also want to avoid contact with the eyes and be aware of any skin sensitivities. "Skin sensitivity varies from person to person," says senior director of global training and education at Young Living Leslie Lewis. "Always patch-test on a small area of the skin to test for sensitivity prior to use." And as always, reading instructions is never a bad idea. Now, onto which oils can get you one step closer to your #HairGoals: