7 Essential Oils For Hair Growth & Strong, Healthy Hair
These days it seems like essential oils (EO) are solutions for pretty much everything. From lifting your spirits to soothing bug bites, they literally can do it all. These potent oils are a go-to for natural or alternative options to improve health and wellness, but did you know they could help you meet your hair goals? Yes, you read that right. These concentrated oils can, indeed, give you overall healthier strands and possibly even longer ones, too.
Essential oils for hair growth.
"Essential oils are full of vitamins and nutrients that can nourish the hair and scalp," says trichologist and Hair Health Expert at HairClub Shab Reslan. She also says EOs can stimulate hair growth, calm an inflamed itchy scalp, and help remove product buildup. And while there's no magic pill to give you Rapunzel-length hair, we'll never complain about trying a natural option to possibly get the strands we've always dreamed up.
But before we dive into which EOs are go-to's for better tresses, let's discuss the do's and don'ts of applying them to your hair and scalp. First, always blend with a carrier oil or product, as you don't want to apply EOs directly to skin. And Reslan warns against leaving essential oils on the hair or scalp for too long as it can 'harden and coat the hair's cuticles," she says. She suggests applying the EO to the hair or scalp for a few minutes, massaging it in if you please, and then shampooing and rinsing after. "This way, you absorb the benefits but rinse out any residue-building excess."
As with any EO usage, you'll also want to avoid contact with the eyes and be aware of any skin sensitivities. "Skin sensitivity varies from person to person," says senior director of global training and education at Young Living Leslie Lewis. "Always patch-test on a small area of the skin to test for sensitivity prior to use." And as always, reading instructions is never a bad idea. Now, onto which oils can get you one step closer to your #HairGoals:
1. Lavender
Lavender is no stranger to hair care products. It's often infused into shampoos and conditioners for its soothing floral scent. But Lewis says it can help to protect your length. One study, using mice, found that applying lavender oil significantly increased the number of hair follicles and deepened the depth of the follicle. To use it, Lewis suggests adding a few drops to your deep conditioner and leave on for 10 to 30 minutes before shampooing.
2. Cedarwood
To bring dull, flat strands back to life, Lewis recommends reaching for cedarwood. "When massaged into the scalp, cedarwood helps enhances the appearance of shine and thickness," says Lewis. One study also found that cedarwood was one of various EOs that can help reverse hair loss.
3. Tea Tree
Tea tree is no stranger to the world of hair. It gives the scalp that tingly, minty, cooling sensation that we all know and love. That's because it's actually great for cleansing and rebalancing the scalp. "Tea tree cleanses and purifies buildup on the scalp," says Lewis. "I love pairing it with rosemary and coconut oil to massage my scalp before shampooing." And since a healthy, clean scalp is a must for hair growth, we'd recommend adding this to your hair care routine, stat.
4. Lemon
In addition to livening up all of your senses, Reslan says lemon oil is one of her favorites that not only clarifies the scalp but can help reduce dandruff, too. This citrus oil helps to stimulate circulation and absorb excess oils, too. So, if you find that your scalp or hair seems overly greasy, add a few drops of this oil to your shampoo.
Besides being an essential mineral our bodies need to be healthy, magnesium has been linked to managing hair loss.* You'll most likely find this mineral in popular hair-growth products and supplements because it's linked to supporting healthy cells and inhibiting cell death.* This means that those healthy cells are able to grow healthy, full hair.*
6. Peppermint
When it comes to hair care, peppermint isn't among the popular ingredients, but one study found that peppermint oil actually helped with hair growth. And just like tea tree, peppermint oil gives the scalp a tingly, cooling sensation, which helps increase circulation. One 2014 study found that adding peppermint EO to the scalp promoted blood circulation and actually resulted in hair growth.
7. Rosemary
Rosemary is a popular herb for infusing dishes in the kitchen, but in EO form it can transform your mane, too. "Rosemary oil has purifying properties that make it a key part of my hair routine and one of my favorite hair blends," says Lewis. One study found that it can help with hair growth if applied to the scalp daily.
It's also linked to improving hair thickness, thanks to its ability to rebalance the hair follicles. "Studies show that rosemary oil is equivalent to 2% minoxidil, the only FD topical for hair growth," says board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, M.D.