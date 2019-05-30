There I was, during a much-needed trim at a new salon: I lowered my head into the basin, ready for my shampoo and conditioner, and the hairstylist took my head and hair in her hands. I had already been running late to the appointment after a particularly long day at work. To top it off, I was in the midst of moving and had a slew of summer weddings and travel I needed to prepare for. So: Starting off at a higher stress level than normal. And as my eyes closed—you know when you're normally supposed to drift off and relax—all I could think about was the plethora of tasks I needed to get done. I internally scolded myself for even taking this time to get my hair cut.