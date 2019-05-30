Many months later, I sat across from famed Parisian hairstylist and colorist Christophe Robin (his products are some of my all-time favorites) for a work meeting. Without even touching my head, he noted to me that it looked as if I had a "stiff scalp." He instructed me to put my palm on the crown of my head and try to move my the skin around. Did it? he wondered. And honestly, not really.

"We tend to hold a lot of tension across our hairline, behind our ears and in the neck; this is mostly due to stress and partly to posture," Robin told me later. "We accumulate quite a lot of tension in these areas and often disregard them."

Unfortunately there's little research about general tension in this area, and most of it has to do with tension leading to headaches. However, you do have muscles on your scalp that can tense. The largest is the temporalis muscle, which runs from behind your ear, around your head, and to the back. This muscle can become strained in the same way your shoulder or jaw muscles can become so: By holding them tightly during times of stress.

"Many people—myself included—constrict the muscles in the scalp, shoulders, and neck when they get worked up, so you can absolutely develop tension there," says board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie. She even notes that some patients request Botox in the scalp to relax the muscle. However, she notes, this is for severe cases where the patient complains of frequent headaches or even migraines.

I thought about my own behavior. What is my first reaction when I feel my anxiety build? I pull up my shoulders, clench my jaw, and the muscles in my scalp start to pull backward. No wonder I'm stiff.