You know slathering on a daily sunscreen is a no-brainer—but if you have sensitive skin, testing out formulas may give you some pause. Understandable: Plenty of sunscreens contain chemical filters, color-correcting tints, and preservatives that can trigger irritation upon first swipe. For folks with skin that flares from even the slightest whiff of fragrance, we can sense your hesitation.

If you have hypersensitive skin, you’ll want to opt for a non-nano mineral formula—particularly one with zinc oxide. "Zinc oxide is arguably the most skin-calming of all the active sunscreen ingredients," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, tells us about the active, and it has even been shown to impart a soothing effect on the skin. Sensitive skin, meet zinc oxide: We sense a beautiful, budding relationship.

That’s exactly why we rounded up a few of our favorite mineral-only players—not only does each product on this list contain zinc oxide, but they also contain gentle, high-quality, moisturizing ingredients that won’t aggravate your complexion. Below, find our top picks.