Scalp scrubs are another way of exfoliating the scalp. You should be mindful when shopping for scalp scrubs and look for fine granules the size of sugar, rather than large salt chunks—unless you have loads of product in your scalp (like hardened gel).

If your scalp is sensitive, look for thick, cream-based scalp scrubs like the Christophe Robin Hydrating Cream Scrub With Aloe Vera. These formulas will help slough off dead skin cells and protect your skin barrier at the same time.

Apply these scrubs once your hair is wet and before you shampoo. Gently massage the scrub onto your scalp with your fingertips (not your nails). You don’t need loads of product, just enough to ensure each area of your scalp is touched by the scrub at some point.

Thoroughly (and we really mean that) rinse your hair before shampooing. Always follow up with a conditioner and consider adding a hydrating scalp serum to your hair after you get out of the shower to replenish moisture.