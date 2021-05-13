You’re in a pinch and desperately need a hair refresh. Perhaps you’re fresh out of a workout and don’t have time for a full rinse and style. Or you need to tend to your scalp between styling appointments for braids. Or maybe you’ve just decided to skip wash day, and need to pull your look together in the meantime. What are you going to reach for? Dry shampoo seems to be the obvious bet.

Natural dry shampoos for every hair type, need, and color have certainly stepped up their game recently. Not only can you find several quality clean options—but those options contain better-for-your scalp ingredients. See dry shampoos biggest problem is that it can cause serious irritation and inflammation to the skin, especially when used incorrectly (more on that later), but these options won't be as damaging.

So if dry shampoo is a non-negotiable item for your hair care arsenal, start here. We’ve rounded up the best natural options, bar none.