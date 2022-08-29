Increased hair shedding can quickly lead to hair loss, so it's important to keep a mental note of how much hair you're losing if you suspect an increase in shedding. Every time you feel a clump of hairs come out, take note of about how many and what triggered the hairs to come loose.

For example, ask yourself: Were you pulling on your hair? Just brushing through it? Maybe rinsing out your conditioner? Over time this will provide insight into your hair shedding patterns.

An additional caveat: If you don't brush or wash your hair daily (like many with curly hair don't), you may notice much more hair than 50 to 100 stands once you do brush or wash your hair. This is because the hairs that were supposed to shed naturally day-by-day collect until you detangle the strands. Just another thing to keep in mind as you are tracking your shedding patterns.