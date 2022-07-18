Beauty Breakdown: Our Full Guide To Scalp Care, Expert Tips + Products Included

A few decades ago, using anything but soap and a simple lotion to cleanse and treat the face would have been viewed as excessive and unnecessary. Clearly, times have changed quite a bit. Skin care is the new normal, and it’s great to see younger generations prioritizing hygiene and self care.

One area that’s recently entered the spotlight in this realm: The scalp. While many people equate a healthy scalp to healthy hair, there’s much more to this nuanced topic than meets the eye.

It is true that a healthy scalp encourages healthy hair, but that’s not all. The scalp is its own beast to tackle and it requires much different care than the hair. In fact, you should view your scalp as an extension of the face rather than the base of your strands.

There are plenty of resources to learn about skin care routines, regimens, products, and treatments out there—but scalp care resources are lacking. Here, a full breakdown of everything you need to know about scalp care from the experts who study scalps and hair care product ingredients every single day.