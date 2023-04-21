Yes, You Need A Scalp Sunscreen — Here Are The 12 Best Options To Try
Sun protection is a must. While your face and body typically receive most of the attention, your scalp deserves some love, too (and your hair, it turns out). The answer? Slather on a scalp sunscreen. Trust us, it's worth looking into.
Where do you find such a stellar scalp product? Oh, I’m so glad you asked! Below, we rounded up some of our favorite formulas—whether you’re headed to the beach or just frolicking around your hometown on a hot summer day, you’ll want to have one of these scalp-protecting products at the ready.
Sneak peek at the best scalp sunscreens of 2023
Do you need a scalp sunscreen?
In short: Yes, yes you do. “Sun protection is very important for the scalp!” explains board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. “All horizontal body surfaces (perpendicular to the rays of the sun) receive a particularly strong dose of sun exposure, and scalps are a very common site of sunburn, sun damage and sun-related skin cancers.”
Essentially, the scalp is a common entry point for UV radiation to take hold, which makes protecting it even more vital: "The direct angle at which the sun hits the scalp seems to make it penetrate even deeper than on the rest of the body," notes board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. That’s why you may find your scalp burns easier than the rest of your skin.
And guess what? That UV exposure can even affect your hair growth over time. Josh Rosebrook, hairstylist and founder of Josh Rosebrook Skin and Hair Care, previously wrote for mbg, "Overexposure to the sun affects the protective barrier of natural oils we all have on our scalp by causing blood vessels to dilate and become inflamed. Sometimes this damage causes the synthesis of superoxide, a compound that may cause hair follicles to switch off growth and enter the shedding phase, which leads to hair loss."
Now, you could just apply your regular facial sunscreen on the exposed parts of your scalp—but it can get a little messy. “It may be difficult if you have a lot of hair,” adds King. Personally, the thought of coating my strands with liquid sunblock makes me shudder; I’m certainly not alone, so the market responded with powder and spray formulas made specifically for the scalp.
Sure, a hat will keep you covered just fine, but for those uninterested in a chic sun hat, a scalp sunscreen is key. Here, we reviewed the best of the best.
How we picked
Variety
Depending on your activity level, hair type, or personal sunscreen preferences, you might fancy a liquid, powder, or mist option. We made sure to test a variety of options here.
Tried & tested
We tested out products firsthand to see what worked and what didn't. Every single product comes with personal accounts and tips.
Smart ingredients
In addition to SPF, you’ll find antioxidants, nourishing oils, and botanical extracts to protect and soothe the scalp.
Sensorial experience
A subpar experience can deter someone from applying sunscreen at all. We made sure to select formulas with cool, refreshing scents (or completely fragrance-free), a quick absorption rate (so no greasy roots!), and minimal white cast.
mbg's picks for the best scalp sunscreens of 2023
Best water-resistant : Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30
Pros
- Cooling
- No white residue
- 80 minute water resistance
Cons
- Not mineral
Price:$26
Actives:AvobenzoneHomosalateOctisalateOctocryleneMonoi oilGotu kola extract
SPF:30
Form:Mist
A mist option feels incredibly cooling on a hot summer day, don’t you think? This one contains over 70% organic ingredients, including monoi oil to keep those strands shiny and nourished, never greasy (research has shown it effectively penetrates the hair shaft more than other oils). Feel free to spray all over your scalp and hair in sections, rubbing it in for a lovely little massage.
What our tester says
The “ocean salted sage” scent reminds me of a glorious beach day. That being said, the aroma doesn’t trick my senses completely; it does smell like you’re wearing sunscreen. It’s a small price to pay for optimal scalp protection, however, and the cooling mist feels heavenly.
Best user-friendly: Brush On Block Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 50
Pros
- Water resistant for 80 minutes
- Mattifies the face
Cons
- Powders can be difficult to reapply on wet hair
Price:$46
Actives:Zinc oxideTitanium dioxideChamomile flower extractRice bran extractSafflower seed oil
SPF:50
Form:Powder
Powders in general are super user-friendly—just dust them on like you would a setting powder.
And this mineral number happens to be one of King’s favorite formulas: “I love that it's all mineral and easy to apply and reapply—portable and it goes on translucent so it won't affect your normal skin tone,” she notes. “It's a great solution for people who don't want to reapply sunscreen because they don't want to mess up their makeup or hair. It absorbs excess oil so it can serve a dual purpose as a finishing powder, actually extending the life of your makeup and providing sun protection.”
What our tester says
I was already a fan of Brush On Block’s SPF 30 powder, and this SPF 50 version is just as easy to use. The brush head is soft and fluffy, and the translucent powder seamlessly flows through the bristles. Just a few gentle taps against my palm, and it’s ready to use.
mbg assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye also considers herself a superfan: “While I know reapplying sunscreen is a must, doing so with makeup on was a major headache—until I found this SPF powder,” she says. “I truly swear by this product and take it with me everywhere in the spring and summer. Chamomile extract and safflower seed oil help soothe my skin during those long days in the sun, which is another huge plus.”
Best powder: Supergoop! Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35
Pros
- Non-greasy
- Lightweight
- Doubles as dry shampoo
Cons
- Powders can be difficult to reapply on wet hair
Price:$34
Actives:Zinc oxideOlive glyceridesCeramides
SPF:35
Form:Powder
Think of a no-rinse shampoo, but make it SPF. Zinc oxide is the mineral workhorse in this formula, and its powder form feels airy and weightless, never gooey. Use it as you would a dry shampoo: Spray it onto your scalp and hairline, blending in with your fingertips or hairbrush.
What our tester says
This really does absorb excess oil! It left my greasy, three-day roots with just the right amount of shine, and the powder blended in with ease. It comes out a light tan color (not stark white), which I suspect makes it remain undetectable on the strands. I do have light brown hair, though, so I wonder how it would show up on darker roots.
Best splurge: Colorescience Total Protection Sheer Matte SPF 30 Sunscreen Brush
Pros
- Mattifies & reduces shine
- Hypoallergenic
- Non-comedogenic
Cons
- Pricey
Price:$59
Actives:Zinc oxideGrape seed extractGreen tea leaf extract
SPF:30
Form:Powder
Another mineral formula King deems a terrific powder option. “It offers oil absorption that allows it to double as a dry shampoo!” she says. “It's all-mineral, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, and the bristles of the brush are antimicrobial. Free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, oil and fragrance. Protects from UVA, UVB, infrared, blue light and pollution with non-nano zinc oxide, iron oxides and antioxidants.”
What our tester says
I’ve tested this powder before, and I can also attest to its lightweight, airy consistency. It does cost a pretty penny, but trust, it’s just as high-quality as your favorite pillowy setting powder. Once you test it out on the scalp, you’ll want to apply it all over.
It’s also a favorite of mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler: "Just about every derm I know has recommended this brush-on SPF to me at some point or another, and I'm pleased to confirm they're all correct. It's good!” she says. “This sheer one is nice because you can tap it over your makeup or use it on your scalp. Not only does it protect the skin, but it kind of acts like a dry shampoo and soaks up oil at the roots. And there's nothing I love more than a multi-tasker."
Best for sensitive skin: Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen
Pros
- Refillable
- Vegan brush
- Water-resistant up to 40 minutes
Cons
- Pricey
Price:$52
Actives:Titanium dioxidePomegranate extractPine bark extract
SPF:30
Form:Powder
Jane Iredale is known for soothing, gentle formulations, and this dry sunscreen powder certainly fits the bill. It’s so gentle, in fact, that you can even use it on existing sunburns to calm and soothe the skin. It also contains montmorillonite, a type of clay that helps absorb excess oil without stripping the skin. Plus, the brush head is magnetic, so you can pop it off for easy cleaning (because yes, you should be cleaning your makeup brushes regularly, including powder brushes!)
What our tester says
The brush is bigger and fluffier than other powder options I’ve tried, so it can cover a greater amount of surface area with each sweep. The brush head itself is super soft, and while this option is pricier than other options on this list, it does come with an extra refill—so you get more bang for your buck.
"I have sensitive skin, and unfortunately so does my scalp,” notes Engler. “I really like that Jane Iredale uses soothing, skin-loving ingredients throughout their collection. This brush on powder is infused with pomegranate and pine park extract for antioxidant protection, and never leaves my scalp itchy or irritated."
Best stick : MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40
Pros
- Water resistant up to 80 minutes
- Portable
Cons
- Slight white cast
Price:$22
Actives:Zinc oxideTitanium dioxideShea butterVitamin CVitamin E
SPF:40
Form:Stick
I love this mini stick for quick touch-ups—simply tap it onto your cheekbones for a dewy glow that simultaneously adds sun protection. (This hack doesn’t serve as my sole UV protection, so don’t come for me. I’ll use it on top of my regular liquid SPF.) I hadn’t used it as a scalp sunscreen until writing this story, but it actually makes a wonderful option for the hairline. It’s also adorably compact, the perfect sized bottle to toss into any tote you own.
What our tester says
I’ll be honest: Sticks aren’t usually my favorite sunscreen applicators. Most formulas I’ve tried feel way too tacky and tug against my skin. I thought I was going to be pulling out baby hairs when sliding this through my part, but I was pleasantly surprised by the easy glide.
Best serum: EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 40
Pros
- Super hydrating
- Doesn't leave a white cast
- Non-comedogenic
Cons
- Might make hair look greasy
Price:$48
Actives:Zinc oxideCoconut fruit extractShea butter
SPF:40
Form:Serum
Tennis champion Venus Williams knows the value of a great sunscreen, especially ones that hold up on the court. Enter her own incredibly lightweight sun serum, formulated with coconut fruit extract and shea butter to hydrate and soothe the skin, as well as zinc oxide for some mineral protection. It dries transparently and absorbs quickly, meaning no sticky, white residue on the scalp.
What our tester says
I love this serum for my face: It’s hydrating, spreadable, and seriously doesn’t leave a white cast (the serum has a yellow-ish tint, actually, that instantly disappears into the skin). I was a little worried it would make my hair greasy, but was pleasantly surprised to find it absorbed rather quickly. My hair is prone to dryness, so I bet it eagerly soaked up that extra moisture.
Best mist: Oars + Alps Face + Scalp Mist with SPF 35
Pros
- Hydrating
- Smells great
Cons
- Not mineral
Price:$16
Actives:AvobenzoneHomosalateOctisalateOctocryleneAloe veraCucumber seed oilAlpine caribou moss
SPF:35
Form:Mist
This sunscreen spray feels genuinely enjoyable to reapply. With aloe vera and cucumber, it honestly feels like a hydrating face mist that also just so happens to have sun protection. Not to mention, the safflower oil and Alpine caribou moss are chock-full of antioxidants to further help fend off free radicals. It does contain fragrance, which is something to note if you’re sensitive—but if you can tolerate some scent, this one feels oh-so refreshing.
What our tester says
My favorite part about this mist is actually the scent—I even received compliments on how good my hair smells! While I wouldn’t use it on my face (I’m much more sensitive to fragrance when using facial products), this is definitely a formula I’ll keep using for my scalp.
Best liquid formula : Native Sunscreen
Pros
- Sensitive skin-approved
- Lightweight
- Hawaii compliant formula
Cons
- Not a ton of product in the bottle
Price:$16
Actives:Zinc oxideSunflower seed oilVitamin EGlycerinAvocado oil
SPF:30
Form:Liquid
Some people prefer to rub a standard liquid option into their scalp. Especially if you’re balding or bald, you’ll want to really make sure you cover all the exposed surface area, and a liquid number is your best bet. Sprays may trump in terms of ease, but to really ensure you catch every nook and cranny, there’s nothing more effective than massaging in your SPF.
This unscented mineral formula is dermatologist-tested, sheer, and suitable for sensitive skin—what more could you ask for?
What our tester says
This is my personal favorite facial sunscreen for summer beach days. It doesn’t leave a white cast on my skin tone (although I’m quite fair, so those with darker complexions may want to do a patch test), and the smaller pump makes it easy to deposit product in precise areas, like the part and hairline.
Best multitasker: Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30
Pros
- Air-powered (no aerosol)
- Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes
- Sprays at any angle
Cons
- Might leave white residue on hair
Price:$39
Actives:Zinc oxideSafflower seed oilSunflower seed oilGlycerinCalendula extract
SPF:30
Form:Mist
Can you just spray a regular sunscreen over your hair and scalp? You sure can, especially if it’s this hydrating mineral option from Beautycounter. Along with zinc oxide, the formula contains nourishing oils that feed the skin barrier and absorb quickly into the dermis, so you won’t be left with greasy roots. But the best part about this sunscreen is that it doesn’t smell like a sunscreen—the peppermint and orange peel oils give it more of a fruit, fresh scent. No, it won’t make your hair smell like coconut.
What our tester says
I try to use mineral formulas whenever I can, and I love the ease of a spray sunscreen. It can be difficult to find a quality mineral formula in spray form, but this Beautycounter number is my favorite buy. I will say the formula is quite thick and leaves a bit of white residue on my hair; but if I only want to pack one sunscreen for my face, body, and scalp, I’ll definitely toss it in my bag—especially if I know I’ll be wetting my hair later on.
Best after-sun: Ceremonia Oil Mist con Aloe Vera
Pros
- Lightweight
- Soothing
- Great for scalp & shiny hair
Cons
- Contains fragrance
Price:$26
Actives:Aloe veraChia seed oilMurumuru butterCupuaçu butterRosemary extract
SPF:N/A
Form:Mist
As much as you may protect your scalp, you still may wind up with a gnarly sunburn. It happens to the best of us! To dial down the inflammation, you may gravitate towards a pure aloe vera gel—but that can make things messy, no? Opt for this aloe vera-infused hair mist, which also contains soothing butters to moisturize and calm the scalp. Plus, it contains rosemary extract, an ingredient lauded for hair growth.
What our tester says
An “oil mist” is a fabulous name for this hydrator—it has the consistency of a lightweight mist yet makes my hair shine as if I had applied a glossy oil. It makes my lengths smell so fresh and clean post-rinse, and I’ve even used it on dry hair to rehydrate my ends. There’s nothing better than that post-beach shower (IMO), and this spray enhances the experience tenfold: On my scalp, it feels oh-so cool.
Best for hair: Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Pros
- Water-resistant
- Lightweight
- Fine mist
Cons
- Contains fragrance
Price:$40
Actives:Shea butterSunflower seed oilCoconut oilWintergreen oilCinnamon bark oil
SPF:N/A
Form:Mist
Before you ask: Yes, you need a hair sunscreen. While they are not regulated by the FDA (and thus do not contain an SPF level), they do work to buffer your strands from UV damage and functional damage, like color changes, dryness, etc. Think antioxidants to disarm free radicals and serve as a UV barrier, as well as moisturizing butters and oils to nourish parched strands.
This formula from Aveda contains UVA/UVB filters derived from wintergreen and cinnamon bark oils to protect hair from sun exposure, as well as moisturizing players (shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and the like) to mitigate dryness. Simply spritz on your lengths after applying a proper scalp sunscreen, and your whole head will remain protected.
What our tester says
I’ll definitely bring this baby to the pool. The fine mist feels refreshing on my scalp, and my lengths can never get enough moisture—so I need to hold onto hydration as much as I can. The scent is a bit woody, which I personally enjoy; but if you aren’t into musky fragrances, you might gravitate towards something fruitier or more floral.
How to choose
We did most of the legwork for you, but if you find yourself navigating the sunscreen aisle, look experts recommend looking out for these factors:
- Mineral vs. chemical: We generally recommend using mineral sunscreens, but chemical formulas do have the perks (they tend to be more spreadable and covert). You can read all about both sunscreen types here to make the call for yourself.
- Antioxidants: “Formulations that also include antioxidants are great because antioxidants offer additional protection from damage from free radicals from UV radiation,” says King.
- Form: Some prefer spray formulas when swimming, since powders can be difficult to apply when your hair is already wet. Others find powders easier to reapply on dry hair throughout the day, while some keep it simple by copping one liquid number for face and scalp. It’s all up to personal preference.
How do you apply scalp sunscreen?
Simple! Just apply your sunscreen to the areas where the scalp is most exposed. Applications may differ for everyone, depending on where your hair is most thin or where you center your part. Of course, if you're balding or bald, you'll want to apply the sunscreen to the entire surface area.
But generally, just spray or rub into the skin like you would a regular sunscreen. “Remember to apply a sufficient amount to achieve the advertised SPF and reapply every two hours and after swimming or sweating,” adds King.
FAQ
What can I put on my scalp to prevent sunburn?
According to King, “Wearing a hat that is UPF 50+ every time you are outside will be the most effective preventive measure; otherwise, it's important to wear SPF 30 or higher.”
Is it good to put sunscreen in your hair?
You need to protect the skin on your scalp from UV rays, and it’s totally OK if the sunscreen gets on your hair. That said, you don’t need to coat your lengths in sunscreen. Your hair itself does not have skin cells, so you don’t need to necessarily protect it from DNA damage.
Hair sunscreens, however, create a buffer between your strands and UV rays to protect it from aesthetic and functional damage. You can read more about them here.
Should you put SPF on your scalp?
Absolutely! “Sun protection is very important for the scalp!” says King. “All horizontal body surfaces (perpendicular to the rays of the sun) receive a particularly strong dose of sun exposure and scalps are a very common site of sunburn, sun damage and sun-related skin cancers.
She adds: “I particularly like powder formulations for the scalp, because they don't leave the hair greasy.”
Can your scalp get sunburned through hair?
If you have a head of thick, dark hair, that serves as some protection in itself; but "if you wear your hair with a part in the middle, if your hair is thinning, or you are bald—scalp sunblock is necessary," notes board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D. Even those with gray roots or very blond hair might fare well with some extra protection.
The takeaway
You may be diligent with face and body sunscreen, but don’t forget oft-overlooked areas like your scalp. Your scalp is your skin, after all, and it’s just as susceptible to UV damage (even more so, according to derms). Powder or mist sunscreens are typically easiest to apply on the scalp, like Brush On Block’s Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen or Coola’s Scalp & Hair Mist. No matter which formula you use, make sure to reapply every two hours.
Once you snag a scalp sunscreen, go ahead and get yourself an SPF lip balm—your pout is another commonly forgotten (yet crucial!) area to protect.