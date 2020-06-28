Protect Your Hair From Sun Damage With These 4 Tricks

Hair follicles are really just specialized skin cells, and like skin cells are affected by overexposure to to sun. Damaged follicles can affect the health of your hair and its how quickly it grows, so protect your head!

Overexposure to the sun effects the protective barrier of natural oils we all have on our scalp by causing blood vessels to dilate and become inflamed. Sometimes this damage causes the synthesis of superoxide, a compound that may cause hair follicles to switch off growth and enter the shedding phase, which leads to hair loss.

Damaged hair can be reconditioned to temporarily appear healthy, but nothing can permanently “fix” or “repair” damaged hair. When hair is damaged, you can camouflage it with protein treatments and oils for softness and moisture to improve its appearance, but those treatments wash off the hair shaft. The only way to permanently improve damaged hair is to cut it off and let it regrow.

So instead of chopping all your hair off, why not avoid sun damage all together? Here are some tips on what you can do to keep your hair, scalp and follicles healthy and growing strong this summer: