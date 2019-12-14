Skin inflammation is relatively easy to spot on your face—whether it's breakouts and blemishes, redness from rosacea, or flakiness from eczema, you can usually notice the signs with a simple glance in the mirror. But inflammation on the scalp becomes a little trickier to identify, even though it's just as important to treat. Your scalp is your skin, after all, and it requires the same amount of love during your routine as those hormonal breakouts on your jawline.