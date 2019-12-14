Skin inflammation is relatively easy to spot on your face—whether it's breakouts and blemishes, redness from rosacea, or flakiness from eczema, you can usually notice the signs with a simple glance in the mirror. But inflammation on the scalp becomes a little trickier to identify, even though it's just as important to treat. Your scalp is your skin, after all, and it requires the same amount of love during your routine as those hormonal breakouts on your jawline.

But people often overlook some of the glaring signs of scalp inflammation—they might brush off the symptoms entirely, regarding them as "normal" dryness from the changing of the seasons. When really, these signs could be tell-alls for a much larger issue going on underneath the surface.

Here are four ways you can tell if your scalp is inflamed. Before diving into the complex world that is scalp care, navigating these signs of inflammation can be crucial: