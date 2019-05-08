The Surprising Side Effect Of Using Dry Shampoo & What To Do About It 

There are few regularly active people I know who don't hail dry shampoo as one of their beauty must-haves. For good reason: In a few spritzes or sprinkles, it soaks up sweat and oil, no shower or blowout required.

The problem? With too-regular application and improper cleansing the buildup can suffocate the scalp and disrupt proper oil production.

"[With dry shampoo buildup], you may experience irritation, inflammation, dryness, itching, and flakes as a result, and in severe cases, this may even lead to hair shedding," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D.

Just think of the skin on your scalp as an extension of the skin on your face: If you get oily or sweaty, you wouldn't skip washing entirely and just keep piling on setting powder instead.

"The hair can take styling products better, but the scalp is different—you need to clean the scalp regularly," says board-certified dermatologist Doris Day, M.D., who notes much of this still needs to be studied. "You can absolutely use dry shampoos in moderation—everything in moderation!—but you can also look for products that care for the hair and scalp as well."

So here's the good news: Thanks to the crop of better-for-your-scalp options, you can feel better about your usage. These are made with ingredients that not only help refresh your hair but are actually good for it.

Here, our picks for the best between-wash products on the market: