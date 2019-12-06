Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Strange Phenomenon Explained By An Expert

The short answer is that it's not actually your hair; it's the scalp surrounding the hair follicle that's hurting. For a deeper dive, I went to trained trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan, who also hosts her own podcast about all things hair and scalp, Hair Like Hers.

"When you have product, dirt, and oil building up around your follicle opening—which is where your hair grows out of—buildup around that starts to slowly suffocate your hair root, and it causes inflammation," she says. "This inflammation will not only affect the quality of your hair growth, but it will physically hurt. So when you're moving your hair around, it's the inflammation that you are feeling."

And it's becoming increasingly common for a few reasons, she says.

The first problem was mine above: The blow-dry and dry shampoo combo. "Women are styling their hair and want to extend the life of the blowout by using dry shampoo, which is further causing harm because it's the hardest thing to wash out," she says. Personally, I'm all for going back to a more natural styling routine, sans hot tools and buildup-causing products. As are most people in the natural beauty space, I find. And even if you are one to reach for a dry shampoo post hot yoga class, natural and clean brands have led the way for better-for-your scalp options that utilize cleansing agents that don't clog your pores (just in case you refuse to give up the product).

But the second reason hits a little closer to home for us clean and natural beauty lovers: the rise of sulfate-free shampoos. No, this is not us saying you need to start embracing traditional shampoos; however, you might need to start taking extra steps to make sure your scalp is actually clean—especially if you don't wash your hair daily. "Sulfate-free shampoos are great, but they're not cleansing our hair well enough for the amount that we're using them," she says. "They're so gentle that they're not removing enough buildup with each wash, and it's worsening over time." And this prolonged buildup leads to scalp pain.