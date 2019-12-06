Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Strange Phenomenon Explained By An Expert
Has your hair ever, uh, hurt? Almost like a sore muscle after a long workout? Back when I was a blowout-addict, this used to happen to me regularly. Having yet to "figure out" my natural curl pattern, I would instead blow-dry my hair straight or wavy and rock that a few days at a time. Toward the end, my roots would be matte from dry shampoo, and most often up in a bun. On those later days of the hair wash cycle, each time I moved my part around or ran my fingers across my scalp, I would feel a very subtle tingle of pressure. Logically, I know that my hair strands are dead skin cells and can't "hurt" in the same way as when you stub a toe. But there still is something happening, I knew.
What's happening when your hair hurts?
The short answer is that it's not actually your hair; it's the scalp surrounding the hair follicle that's hurting. For a deeper dive, I went to trained trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan, who also hosts her own podcast about all things hair and scalp, Hair Like Hers.
"When you have product, dirt, and oil building up around your follicle opening—which is where your hair grows out of—buildup around that starts to slowly suffocate your hair root, and it causes inflammation," she says. "This inflammation will not only affect the quality of your hair growth, but it will physically hurt. So when you're moving your hair around, it's the inflammation that you are feeling."
And it's becoming increasingly common for a few reasons, she says.
The first problem was mine above: The blow-dry and dry shampoo combo. "Women are styling their hair and want to extend the life of the blowout by using dry shampoo, which is further causing harm because it's the hardest thing to wash out," she says. Personally, I'm all for going back to a more natural styling routine, sans hot tools and buildup-causing products. As are most people in the natural beauty space, I find. And even if you are one to reach for a dry shampoo post hot yoga class, natural and clean brands have led the way for better-for-your scalp options that utilize cleansing agents that don't clog your pores (just in case you refuse to give up the product).
But the second reason hits a little closer to home for us clean and natural beauty lovers: the rise of sulfate-free shampoos. No, this is not us saying you need to start embracing traditional shampoos; however, you might need to start taking extra steps to make sure your scalp is actually clean—especially if you don't wash your hair daily. "Sulfate-free shampoos are great, but they're not cleansing our hair well enough for the amount that we're using them," she says. "They're so gentle that they're not removing enough buildup with each wash, and it's worsening over time." And this prolonged buildup leads to scalp pain.
If this sounds like you, there are a few routes to take:
First up: You don't need to use a shampoo with sulfates—let's just get that out of the way—but you do need to be mindful of how much you shampoo. If scalp pain is a recurring problem for you, that's a big red flag you need to up your wash schedule. Or, as Reslan says, consider folding in a weekly scalp treatment to help.
Now, onto what steps to take: For a quick fix, do a thorough shampoo; if it's been more than a day or two, you'll likely need a double-cleanse. "It's usually pretty easily rectified," she says.
But if It's been building up for a while, the inflammation might not go away with one wash. "The longer the inflammation is there, the deeper it goes and the harder it is to treat," she says. You might need to consider a scalp scrub for a full reset. And, she goes on to say, if you are the type of person who only shampoos a few times a week (raises hand), then you should consider doing a scrub regularly to keep inflammation down.
All in all, your best rule of thumb is to remember that your scalp is skin—so treat it like it is. If your face was showing signs of inflammation, you'd do something about it, no?
