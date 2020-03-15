Here's The 3-Step Routine That Calmed My Seborrheic Dermatitis
After living with a flaky scalp for as long as I could remember, I recently figured out what it was: Seborrheic dermatitis. Also known as "sebo" or "adult cradle cap," the condition is a type of eczema triggered by stress, hormone imbalance, chemical irritants, and extremely dry or cold weather.
I found out thanks to Alan Dattner, M.D., after reading his skin care book Radiant Skin. It was the only beauty book I could find with extensive information—an entire chapter!—dedicated to the condition. And then I consulted holistic and board-certified dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D., who told me sebo could be a sign that your skin's microbiome is out of balance.
What my seborrheic dermatitis looked and felt like.
I knew it wasn't "normal" dandruff because my flakes were thick, sometimes yellow, and clustered. Although many hairstylists insisted that it was product buildup or the unfortunate result of too much hair washing, I tried clarifying shampoo, dandruff shampoo, low-poo, no-poo, apple cider vinegar rinse, and everything in between. But nothing truly solved my issue. When home remedies fail, especially when they're made by trusted experts, it's frustrating, to say the least.
What finally helped ease my seborrheic dermatitis.
I had to experiment (for what would be more than a decade) to find products and ingredients that would work through trial and error. A three-pronged approach of stress management, finding the right, safe topicals, and weekly treatment rituals became the winning combination for me. Familiarizing myself with triggers that made it worse and products that soothed was key. For example, I know now to expect a flare-up when I'm really stressed, and the reverse is true: Typically on vacation I'm less likely to experience flaking.
Here is the winning routine and process that finally worked for me—hopefully it helps some of you as well:
1. I found the right shampoo combo.
For years I was convinced that I needed a "green" shampoo and tried every brand I could get my hands on. When those didn't work, Head & Shoulders was my standby. It was one of the only things that helped stabilize my scalp, after even natural shampoos irritated it. (That said, even that failed, and I would get bouts of flakes again). Earlier this year I discovered True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo, which seemed to cause less irritation than any other natural shampoo, but it was really Kamedis Anti-Dandruff SEBO Shampoo that cleared everything up. I've never used anything that worked so quickly. I now use Kamedis on its own one to two times a week, and I combine it with True Botanicals (and other shampoos, I'm always testing) the rest of the time. Nailing down these products helped decrease flaking and itching by almost 70%—it made a huge difference.
2. I treat my scalp once a week.
A weekly moisture treatment helps keep flakes and itchiness to a minimum. If you can leave it on overnight, that's best, but I can't sleep with an oiled head and personally prefer allowing it to soak for two to four hours on a Sunday. My favorites are Beneath Your Mask Skin and Hair Serum, which is a blend of potent, plant-based oils and Nucifera Balm, which is a solid balm that comes in a tub. Treating sebo is a delicate balance: It takes preventing dryness—while using treatments with naturally antimicrobial properties. This combo helped me balance hydration and the microbiome of the scalp.
3. I started a probiotic regimen.
A probiotic routine was a recommendation from Fishman.* She said starting a regular probiotic regimen may help manage the bacteria on my skin and particularly on my scalp.* Plus, probiotics may help support the skin-gut connection.* Your scalp, of course, is simply skin. So anything that helps your skin will help your scalp. The gut-skin connection1 has been extensively studied, and research shows that your gut microbiome has a significant impact on your skin. When you have poor gut health, it triggers inflammation throughout your body. This can trigger inflammatory skin conditions, sebo being one of them. But if you can support your gut health, it can help manage overall inflammation.*
The bottom line:
These three tips have been game-changing for my scalp, and I've tried everything! Earlier this year, I also tried craniosacral therapy, and even cutting out dairy, sugar, and reducing my caffeine intake—all of these were helpful, but I saw the best results from this daily, weekly, and internal approach. Of course, before starting a new supplement or skin care regimen, talk to your derm or health care provider.