For years I was convinced that I needed a "green" shampoo and tried every brand I could get my hands on. When those didn't work, Head & Shoulders was my standby. It was one of the only things that helped stabilize my scalp, after even natural shampoos irritated it. (That said, even that failed, and I would get bouts of flakes again). Earlier this year I discovered True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo, which seemed to cause less irritation than any other natural shampoo, but it was really Kamedis Anti-Dandruff SEBO Shampoo that cleared everything up. I've never used anything that worked so quickly. I now use Kamedis on its own one to two times a week, and I combine it with True Botanicals (and other shampoos, I'm always testing) the rest of the time. Nailing down these products helped decrease flaking and itching by almost 70%—it made a huge difference.