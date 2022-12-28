DIY Baking Soda Shampoo: Try This Clarifying Hair & Scalp Wash

Rinse your hair until every strand is wet, then turn off the water. Apply the shampoo, starting at the scalp and ending at the tips. The mixture will feel gritty and "goopy," which is totally normal. It also won't lather or foam like traditional shampoo because it doesn't contain any soap. Work the mixture into your scalp, but don't scrub too hard. The rough texture of baking soda can cause irritation if you're not gentle. Let it sit for 1 to 3 minutes (indulge in a quick meditation sesh), then rinse out the shampoo with warm water.