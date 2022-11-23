Is Olive Oil Good For Your Hair? We Break Down What You Need To Know

Those with extremely dry hair or those with kinky and curly textures will benefit the most from olive oil, notes Corney, who says it is one of her favorite oils for her clients. This hair texture is naturally more porous and, therefore, loses moisture faster. Also because of the winding strand pattern, it has more points on the hair that are prone to breakage (your hair is more susceptible to damage at curves and turns), so it needs more lubricating, especially during the detangling or washing process.