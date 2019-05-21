Is Olive Oil Good For Your Hair? We Break Down What You Need To Know
Olive oil has been hailed as a hair-healing treatment for ages. And today, you'll read about its wonders all over the internet. It makes sense as to why: a hair care cure for dryness and damage, found right in your kitchen? Plus, it contains many of the good-for-you ingredients that you find in commercial products? Especially those looking for easy, natural, DIY options, the appeal is undeniable.
But there is still a lot of misinformation and confusion out there. So we combed through the research (as a forewarning, there's not a ton) as well as talked to a few of our go-to experts to find out the deal. Here, everything you need to know.
What are the benefits?
In order for your hair to remain healthy, it needs to retain moisture and nutrients, and those are often depleted with hot tools, chemical processing, surfactants in shampoos, and daily wear and tear. It also needs protection from environmental stressors, like sun and pollution, as they cause free-radical damage. When your hair is damaged, it can become more porous, meaning it loses water much faster.
Olive oil plays a role in helping hydrate hair but not in the way you might think: Olive oil is a monounsaturated fat. Hair actually has the ability to absorb monounsaturated fats, according to research. (According to one study, they've been able to document the absorption of certain oils by tracking the thinning film that surrounds the strand, and it also shows that doesn't happen with all oils, like mineral for example, so while some smaller oil molecules can penetrate hair, some will only sit on top.)
And when olive oil is absorbed into the hair, it can actually help hair retain hydration. Retain is the key word here: "Oil is not a conditioner, only water-based products can truly moisturize your hair," says hairstylist Gabrielle Corney. "These oils have many hair benefits, but they work best when in conjunction with a water-based hydrating cream." Liken it to using an oil in skin care; they are most hydrating when tapped on top of a lotion or essence to help "trap" in the water.
Olive oil also contains a large amount of antioxidants from vitamins E and K. Free-radical damage not only happens to the skin but hair as well; the oxidative stress can actually cause hair to age faster, according to one study. The antioxidants will help neutralize those and mitigate any future stressors.
Other than helping retain hydration, research suggests, olive oil can also act as a lubricant for strands to reduce breakage. Shockingly, a significant amount of damage to hair can actually happen during the shower: Hair is weakest when wet, then when you add in surfactants from shampoo and the scrubbing motion, you cause friction between strands. This friction can lead to raised cuticles, stretching, and splintering. When you apply an oil before washing, the film helps minimize the chances of this.
It should be noted that these benefits only come when choosing the right type: Opt for extra-virgin organic olive oil, which is the least processed and contains more of the hair-helping nutrients explained above.
What are the downsides?
As with all good things in life, it's not right for everything or every woe.
There are many claims that it can help with dandruff by moisturizing flaky, scaly patches—as well as being antimicrobial. However, most dermatologists refute this. According to board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., "Dandruff is caused by a yeast on our scalp, and if you use olive oil, you are feeding that yeast, which might make dandruff worse." (She also notes she's not against using olive oil as a hydrator, especially on the ends, but it might not be right for everyone.)
Another potential side effect: If you are acne-prone on your chest or back, and your hair is long enough to touch the area, you might be unintentionally clogging pores and leading to worse breakouts.
Finally, never use olive oil before using hot tools or a blow dryer. Olive oil has a burn temperature starting as low as 320°F. Most hot tools and dryers on the market go well above that. Translation? You are literally cooking your strands.
What hair types should (and shouldn't) use olive oil?
Those with extremely dry hair or those with kinky and curly textures will benefit the most from olive oil, notes Corney, who says it is one of her favorite oils for her clients. This hair texture is naturally more porous and, therefore, loses moisture faster. Also because of the winding strand pattern, it has more points on the hair that are prone to breakage (your hair is more susceptible to damage at curves and turns), so it needs more lubricating, especially during the detangling or washing process.
However, it's too heavy of an oil for those with fine or straight hair. It will weigh down strands and make the style appear greasy, especially when applied at the roots. These hair types would benefit more from a thinner option with less slip, like jojoba or argan oil.
You might be tempted to use olive oil on color-treated hair, specifically if you lighten it, as bleaching hair opens up the hair cuticle, making it more porous as well. However, olive oil has a rich gold tone, which over time, can slowly make hair dye appear warmer or even yellow. "Any hair product that's not clear has the potential to alter color," says colorist and co-founder of the salon Spoke&Weal Christine Thompson. "So if you apply a product, like an oil, that has a specific tone, your hair can adapt that color with repeated use."
How to apply it to your hair.
Using olive oil isn't just as simple as pulling it off your kitchen counter and dosing your strands with it. It can be, but there are a few more effective ways to use it, depending on your needs.
Pre-shampoo treatment: As noted above, washing your hair can actually cause damage to the strands through friction and surfactants. So before you take a shower, evenly apply oil—the amount will depend on length and thickness. If you are especially dry, we recommend coating the whole strand. Or if you are prone to oily scalps, you can just focus on mid-shaft to the ends.
Tending ends: While nothing can fix dry and split ends besides a trim, you can temporarily improve the look of them. It's as easy as applying a tiny bit to the bottom of the hair: The oil adds shine to the area, making it appear less damaged (dullness is a key sign of dead ends). And, while this particular study didn't test olive oil specifically, it showed that regular use of oils in general may help prevent future split ends by protecting it from physical damage.
Smoothing back frizz: Applying oils gives the appearance of frizz reduction by coating and sealing the cuticle. (As a briefer on frizz: It's caused by raised cuticles on the strands, which causes the individual strands to separate.) As we've mentioned before, olive oil is likely too heavy for some hair types to use as a styling agent, but if your hair is prone to extreme frizz, it can help combat fly-aways. To apply: Use a small amount, and with your fingers, comb it through your hair, focusing on your hairline or part, which tend to attract more frizz.
