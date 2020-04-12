Air pollution is everywhere—all around us, yes, even indoors—and our exposure to it on a daily basis is largely out of our individual control. Its detrimental effects on our largest organ, the skin, have been well documented, but more and more research is showing that air pollution also has a significant impact on another aspect of skin care—our scalp and, subsequently, our hair.

Not only can air pollution build up on top of our strands and cause them to, in turn, appear dull, lackluster, and dirty, but it can also contribute to more serious side effects, including hair loss. Here's what you need to know.