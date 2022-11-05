Everyone is always talking about split ends—trim your ends, hide your splits, stop peeling your ends, etcetera. Clearly the beauty world wants you to know these are bad news. But why are they such a big deal? And are there other ways to get rid of these pesky splits (other than trimming them) or better yet, prevent them in the first place?

To be honest, there’s so much more to know about split ends than meets the eye—here’s everything you need to know about spotting them, preventing them, and hiding them for an ultra-sleek style, from experts.