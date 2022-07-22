Many of us have gone through the hot tool phase. By this, we mean that period in time where we blow-dried, straightened, curled, or even crimped our hair every single day. While this may have been all fun and games at the time, heat damage followed suit.

If you’ve tried to make amends with your hair over the years with little to no success, don’t worry. We’ve tapped experts to give you the breakdown on how exactly to care for heat-damaged hair, and answer the ultimate question: Can it be fixed after all? Let’s get into it.