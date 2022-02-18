Like pretty much all matters of hair care, your curl pattern, porosity (aka your hair's ability to absorb and hold onto moisture), and styling habits can all affect how much protein you should include in your routine.

For example, someone who uses hot tools on the regular might need to add more protein, as consistent heat styling can break down hair bonds and damage the cuticles. Additionally, “If you’re one to wear your hair in a ponytail or high bun often, it’s likely that your hair will experience breakage,” notes Taylor, which may require more protein to help fill the gaps in the hair shafts. On the other hand, water evaporates rather quickly from high porosity hair, which means you may need to focus more on moisture than protein. Get to know your hair’s unique complexities—we cannot stress it enough! (And here’s a quick hair porosity test, if you’re curious.)

Generally speaking, though: “It is safe to use a protein treatment weekly for the first month of using it,” notes Fitzsimons. “After that first month, I wouldn’t recommend using it more than once or twice a month, as adding too much protein in your hair can leave it feeling brittle and susceptible to breakage.” If you’d like to break the schedule down further, catch Taylor’s timeline below: