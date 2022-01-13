 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Does Your Hair Have Too Much Protein? Expert Tips + Products To Look For

Does Your Hair Have Too Much Protein? Expert Tips + Products To Look For

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman with Curly Hair

Image by Addison Jones / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 13, 2022 — 19:03 PM

Your hair is made up of protein—about 95% of it, in fact, comprises the protein keratin. It's quite literally what gives hair its structure; just as protein is critical for building muscle mass, it also strengthens hair and gives it a healthy bounce. That's why experts are quick to recommend a nutritious, balanced diet for healthy, thriving strands, especially one filled with amino acids to provide the building blocks of keratin. 

And as you browse the hair care aisle, you may come across products with keratin or bond-building slapped on the label—these protein-infused formulas promise to rebuild broken hair bonds, but (sigh) you can get too much of a good thing. 

Here's how to tell if your hair actually has too much protein, a concept known as "protein overload." 

What do protein-infused products do for hair?

Again, your hair is made up of amino acid chains (the building blocks of the protein keratin), and when they become brittle—by heat styling, chemical processing, and other physical stressors—protein-infused products can help reconstruct those bonds, thus leading to stronger, smoother, and more defined strands. "We can't recreate the exact protein that is in our hair [with topicals], but synthetic and naturally sourced proteins can repair and stand in place like a Band-Aid," explains NYC-based hairstylist Matt Newman

As you coat the strands with these bond-building ingredients, you protect them from further breakage and strengthen their ability to withstand those aforementioned stressors. "Topical protein treatments such as keratin or bond-strengthening shampoos revitalize hair and promote stronger hair strands," adds hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of hair care brand Miss Jessie's. "Adding protein to hair is a terrific way to restore and nourish hair follicles, fostering hair health by protecting tresses and helping to prevent breakage. 

While protein-infused hair care can help rebuild broken bonds and strengthen your tresses, it is possible to go overboard. "Protein and keratin products are really popular right now, but too much of a good thing can leave the protein-moisture balance out of whack," notes Branch. And that protein-moisture balance is a delicate one: To prevent breakage, your hair requires a proper amount of hydration and nutrients, and it's easy to tip the scale one way or the other. Of course, everyone's hair has different needs: Your curl pattern, porosity, and styling habits can all affect how much protein and moisture you should include in your routine. 

Advertisement

How to tell if you've overloaded on protein.

Think about what happens when you wrap multiple thick, warm blankets around your body: After a while, things can get pretty stiff and heavy, no? When you continuously envelop the strands in these bandage-like products, they can easily become weighed down, which makes them more rigid and prone to breakage. "You still have to do the things to break it—it's not like protein overload just inherently makes your hair snap in half," says Newman, but it does make it easier for other stressors to worsen it. And that's the exact opposite goal of using a bond-building formula in the first place.

"If your hair has too much protein, you can expect the look and texture of strands to feel dry, brittle, and straw-like," Branch explains. "Split ends, tangles, and a lack of luster are also indicative that your hair may have too much protein." So you may need to focus on moisture instead to nourish the cuticles: "When your hair gets super tangled easily, that's when you know you need a little daily moisture in the routine," adds Newman. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

If you're an avid mbg reader, the subject of protein overload might make you wonder: What about consuming collagen powder, which contains amino acids that help build keratin and support hair growth?* Can you get too much protein that way? And that concern is totally valid, but let's circle back to Newman's point about topical protein products acting like a Band-Aid for your hair bonds—you're physically covering the strands with protein, which is why it's easy to go overboard. 

Rather, when you consume collagen peptides and the short-chain amino acids are absorbed, they're able to travel around the body and exert their beneficial effects (hair, skin, nails, joints, gut, etc).* Meaning, they won't only send love to the strands—they will simply move on to wherever they're needed most in your body.* Whereas when you manually coat the hair with protein-infused products, that's when protein can build up on the hair cuticle and weigh it down.

Advertisement

How to tell if your hair needs more protein.

OK, we just explained that If your hair has too much protein, it can appear dry, brittle, and straw-like. But if your hair doesn't have enough protein? Guess what—it can also appear dry, brittle, and straw-like. This is where the protein-moisture balance becomes confusing, as both ends of the spectrum can lead to breakage. 

A lack of protein can affect the strands' elasticity, so Newman recommends what he calls the "stretch test." Take a strand of hair from your brush and tug it gently: "It should have a little bit of stretch, and it should resist your tug," he says. But if the hair instantly snaps in half somewhere in the middle, that's a sign your strands may need more protein. "At a perfect, balanced state, hair should have a mild elasticity, and it should be able to be detangled properly without breaking," he adds.  

What products should you look for? 

Again, both too much and too little protein can lead to breakage—which makes it quite difficult to get to the bottom of your brittleness. That's why Newman suggests checking your products, too: "If you're feeling that your hair is brittle, look back at your ingredient lists and think: Am I using things that are all really protein-heavy? That could be the problem. Am I using no protein in my routine now? Maybe that's the problem." 

If you have an inkling you're overloading on protein, look out for buzzwords like keratin, biotin, hydrolyzed quinoa, amino acids, bond-building, or silk protein on your hair care products. "You will literally see the word protein in the ingredients," Newman notes. You may also want to opt for a clarifying shampoo (Miss Jessie's Co-Wash is great for curls), as these can break apart the proteins bonded to your hair. 

Then to fold in some much-needed moisture, seek hydrators like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, aloe, as well as a blend of oils to nourish the strands—feel free to check out our favorite shampoos and conditioners for dry hair. Consequently, if you're in need of some bond-building, look for those protein-heavy buzzwords on your labels. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Determining your own protein-moisture balance takes a bit of detective work, considering both too much and too little protein can result in dry, brittle strands. If you're facing straw-like strands and are suspicious about protein overload, check your products to see if they feature any protein-heavy buzzwords, and maybe focus on just moisture for the time being.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Is This Famous Skin Care Ingredient The Secret To Plump, Soft Lips?

Alexandra Engler
Is This Famous Skin Care Ingredient The Secret To Plump, Soft Lips?
Beauty

This Is A Swimsuit Supermodel's Go-To Snack For Fuel & Blood Sugar Balance

Jamie Schneider
This Is A Swimsuit Supermodel's Go-To Snack For Fuel & Blood Sugar Balance
Integrative Health

If This One System Doesn't Improve, Our Health (& The Planet's) May Suffer

Rachel Drori
If This One System Doesn't Improve, Our Health (& The Planet's) May Suffer
Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life
Recipes

This Gut Expert's Smoothie Keeps You Full & Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Jamie Schneider
This Gut Expert's Smoothie Keeps You Full & Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Beauty

The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly & Easily Apply Top Eyeliner

Jamie Schneider
The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly & Easily Apply Top Eyeliner
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

The Only (& We Mean Only) Gut-Friendly Grocery List You'll Ever Need

mbg editorial
The Only (& We Mean Only) Gut-Friendly Grocery List You'll Ever Need
Integrative Health

Are There Particular Vitamin D Benefits For Men? Experts Explain

Morgan Chamberlain
Are There Particular Vitamin D Benefits For Men? Experts Explain
Integrative Health

Love Black Coffee? Research Says You Might Also Experience This Cool Benefit

Jamie Schneider
Love Black Coffee? Research Says You Might Also Experience This Cool Benefit
Spirituality

How Mercury Retrograde Impacts Sleep, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
How Mercury Retrograde Impacts Sleep, In Case You're Curious
Love

From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities

Stephanie Barnes
From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities
Home

This German Homestead Is A Nature Lover's Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe
This German Homestead Is A Nature Lover's Dream: Let's Take A Tour
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/protein-overload
beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!