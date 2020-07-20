Have you ever looked down at the tips of your strands and seen little frays and damage? If so, you know the annoyance of split ends. The pesky hair issue comes as the result of physical wear and tear from hot tools and the like.

And as hairstylist and brand founder Josh Rosebrook reminds us, once you damage your strands, you can never fully mend what you've done. "There are a lot of products out there—conditioners, serums, shampoos—that promise to heal and restore dry, damaged hair. Sadly, there's really no way to heal damaged hair. Hair is not a living tissue with regenerative abilities, so it can't heal," he says.

Here's what you can do: You can prevent damage with the right tips and tricks: