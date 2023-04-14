A Full Guide To Low Porosity Hair: What It Is, Why It Matters & Tips

Tending to low porosity hair is all about managing dryness and trying to encourage the strands to drink up water. And we should also note, these aren't styling tips; we're only talking about care right now. It's about how you're treating the strand overall, not necessarily about how you're applying products, using tools, letting it dry, or so on. So no matter how you go on and fashion it later is up to you (sky's the limit, no?), but you should care for it with the below in mind.