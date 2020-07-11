A Full Guide To Low Porosity Hair: What It Is, Why It Matters & Tips

Your strands of hair are delicate little things—precious even. Because they are so easily damaged, it's important to fully understand all the things that wreak havoc on your hair as well as its unique structures—this way you are fully aware of how to best care for it. Porosity is one of those things that is vital to know.

Porosity, you might know, refers to how susceptible your hair is to water: Essentially, to what degree the outer layer of the strand takes in or keeps out water. Each of us have different levels of porosity. Here, let’s talk specifically about low porosity hair.