A general rule of thumb is that air drying begins in the shower, with what shampoos and conditioners you use. If your hair naturally lays flat at the root, a thorough shampoo is just important for lift as a styling mousse might be. Or if your curls are traditionally dry and frizzy, you need a potent conditioner just as much as you need a hydrating curl cream.

From there, you should evaluate hair both on overall type (straight to kinky) and individual strand texture (fine to thick), says hair stylist, Clay Nielsen, who works at the salon Spoke&Weal. Someone with fine, limp hair might gravitate towards a product that supports fullness, no matter if their hair is curly or stick straight. And someone with thick, dense strands might need to use smoothing products, even if their hair dries relatively straight as is.

No matter your natural pattern, try not to get too worked up about product labels marketing to certain types. Rather, “feel the products in your hands,” he says. “Things that dry tacky are best for fine hair, while products that are slick and oily are best for coarse hair.”