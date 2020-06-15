The term itself was coined by the natural hair community, a mnemonic device for the order of products you should use post-rinse: That is, liquid (or leave-in), oil, and cream. “For me the LOC method is something you do whenever you're doing a wash and go curly style,” adds hairstylist Anthony Dickey, founder of Hair Rules. It’s been a popular topic among many natural hair forums, where people of color discuss their own natural hair journeys—including what helps keep their curls healthy and hydrated. One of those tried-and-true ways is to condition and seal the hair shaft immediately post-wash. And that’s where this layering order comes into play.

That’s not to say other hair types can’t benefit from the LOC method, too. The kicker here is about the layering order of products rather than the products themselves, so you’ll want to select the right products for your individual hair texture, “especially when it comes to selecting your oil,” says Nick Stenson, celebrity hairstylist and artistic director of Matrix. While it’s hard to identify a general rule of thumb (everyone’s hair is different), heavy product usually weighs down fine hair, while too-light products might not provide coarse hair with enough moisture.