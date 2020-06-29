Styling products in the natural and clean beauty space have come a long way—thanks to advances in technology, ingredients, and demand. Now, we can find really effective and sensorially beautiful hair care items that will tend to your strands while giving you the desired styling outcome you long for.

And as anyone with a curl pattern (find your *exact* curl pattern here) knows, styling products are a near mandatory thing. They help tame frizz, control volume by amplifying it or toning it down, allow for hold, and have so many more wonderful properties. It, of course, takes time, patience, and practice to find your favorite products and cocktail them from there. Luckily, you'll have a head start with the list below, which has options for waves, curls, kinks, and coils.