Castor Oil: Here's How It Can Help With Your Hair, Skin & Digestion

After reading about all the health and beauty benefits of castor oil, you're probably ready to make it a staple in your medicine cabinet. So how do you track down a high-quality castor oil product? First, you want to look for a cold-pressed, organic castor oil from a reputable company that undergoes rigorous testing for purity, potency, and safety—especially when it comes to checking for contaminants like heavy metals, bacteria, and pesticides.

As a general rule, the lighter the oil is, the purer it tends to be. You can also purchase Jamaican black castor oil, which is processed differently (it's actually roasted) and much darker in color. Unlike traditional castor oil, the darker the Jamaican black castor oil is, the better.