There is no set, universally established definition of curl types, but the most widely accepted is this handy curl chart (made famous by Oprah's hairstylist Andre Walker, so we have another thing to thank Oprah for). It categorizes curls from 2a to 4c. (Pattern 1, you'll see, is straight, so for the purposes of this article, we'll be skipping that.) Type 2 is wavy, while Type 4 is kinky; from there, these are broken down into three more types. Being able to differentiate among these helps us talk about hair, understand the nuances, and ultimately be better able to style our own. Knowledge is power!

"Start from scratch: Wet your hair in the shower, and let it dry naturally so you can see what your hair pattern wants to do without any manipulation," says Monarch. "From there, you can start playing with products." But this isn't an exact science: Most people have a few patterns to deal with, or a patch or two that doesn't seem to fit in with the rest. So you might have to do different techniques for different areas, to make it all uniform. And there are other factors at play: Hair porosity, density, and strand thickness. And, sure, these variables tend to be closely associated with certain curl types but not always.

So read on for more info on the various curl patterns, what it means, and how best to style them with natural and clean products. And since there's so much nuance with curls, you might consider mixing and layering products until you find the perfect cocktail for you.

Like I said above, I'll be skipping Type 1, since it's straight, and jump right into Type 2.