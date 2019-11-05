mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

How To ID Your Natural Curl Type + The 9 Best Clean, Natural Products

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Addison Jones / Stocksy

November 5, 2019

For so long all curls were more or less treated the same by many hair care companies. Have any texture from S-waves to springy coils? You'd walk into the drugstore and there'd be a handful of collections available to you. And as those of us with curls know, that just won't do. There are not only a variety of curl types out there, but most people have multiple curl types on their head!

Well, as beauty standards have evolved to embrace a much larger spectrum of traits, our collective understanding on hair texture has too. And with this, an explosion of products geared for any and all.

"Each curl pattern is unique—you have to know your curl," says hairstylist Levi Monarch. "Understanding your hair is so important. Then from there you can figure out how to go about enhancing your curl."

What's my curl type and why does it matter? 

Image by mindbodygreen

There is no set, universally established definition of curl types, but the most widely accepted is this handy curl chart (made famous by Oprah's hairstylist Andre Walker, so we have another thing to thank Oprah for). It categorizes curls from 2a to 4c. (Pattern 1, you'll see, is straight, so for the purposes of this article, we'll be skipping that.) Type 2 is wavy, while Type 4 is kinky; from there, these are broken down into three more types. Being able to differentiate among these helps us talk about hair, understand the nuances, and ultimately be better able to style our own. Knowledge is power! 

"Start from scratch: Wet your hair in the shower, and let it dry naturally so you can see what your hair pattern wants to do without any manipulation," says Monarch. "From there, you can start playing with products." But this isn't an exact science: Most people have a few patterns to deal with, or a patch or two that doesn't seem to fit in with the rest. So you might have to do different techniques for different areas, to make it all uniform. And there are other factors at play: Hair porosity, density, and strand thickness. And, sure, these variables tend to be closely associated with certain curl types but not always. 

So read on for more info on the various curl patterns, what it means, and how best to style them with natural and clean products. And since there's so much nuance with curls, you might consider mixing and layering products until you find the perfect cocktail for you.

Like I said above, I'll be skipping Type 1, since it's straight, and jump right into Type 2.

Article continues below

Waves

Waves range from slight bends to tight S-shapes. They are usually flatter at the root, stick closer to the head, and get larger on the bottom. "They also tend to lose the pattern easier," says Monarch. They can be frizz-prone but are usually less so than other curl types. The density can also range from fine to thick. Opt for products that are lighter like milks or serums, as heavy oils and creams will weigh down the strands and pattern, says Monarch. Also: "Don't apply products at the root." This type also usually lacks volume, so if you want to amp up your curls, try styling with a mousse with a bit of hold and follow up with texture spray.

  • Type 2a: This is closer to straight than curly—think loose curves. This pattern is easy to straighten with a blowout or hot tool.  
  • Type 2b: This is going to have a bit more curve to it but is still flat at the root. 
  • Type 2c: Your hair will have defined, tight waves like the aforementioned S. Most people who  have 2c waves likely have a few curls in the mix as well. 

Our recommendations:

<p>Together Beauty Sugar Wave Texturizing Spray </p>
1

Together Beauty Sugar Wave Texturizing Spray

Sephora $27
<p>Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray</p>
2

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray

Sephora $20
<p>Rossano Ferretti Parma Favoloso 18 Natural Defining Mousse </p>
3

Rossano Ferretti Parma Favoloso 18 Natural Defining Mousse

Sephora $46
Article continues below

Curls

Consider your ringlets and spirals in this batch. These range from medium-barrel to tight, like you wrapped the strands around a pen. This type struggles with frizz, and should put some effort into defining the patterns to avoid puffiness. And unlike Type 2, these tend to have lots of volume, as the curl pattern starts at the root. They also tend to dehydrate easier but are not the driest of the bunch. These curls should invest in moisturizing leave-ins, oils, moisturizing refreshers, and defining creams. "While it's wet, start setting the curls then," says Monarch. "You likely know what areas of your hair are flatter than the rest, so I like to tell women to target those first. The strands that have that natural spring will take care of themselves, but it's important to know what areas need a bit of extra attention."

  • Type 3a: Looser spirals, these are usually the most finicky of this bunch. (Read: They react to the elements easily.) On a "good" hair day, they're hydrated, shiny, and with a defined loop. On a bad one? Frizz, frizz, frizz. 
  • Type 3b: Here your spirals are getting tighter, more like ringlets and with a bit of spring. They are also dry, so you'll want to spritz on refreshers between conditioning sessions.    
  • Type 3c: Hello, volume! This pattern is tight loop, like the pen mentioned above. They're also prone to breakage, like Type 4, and lack moisture. You need to focus on products that will add in hydration and seal in water.

Our recommendations:

<p>Innersense Organic Beauty </p>
1

Innersense Organic Beauty

Innersense Organic Beauty $26
<p>John Masters Organics </p>
2

John Masters Organics

John Masters Organics $19
<p>Earth's Nectar Nourish </p>
3

Earth's Nectar Nourish

Sephora $23
Article continues below

Kinks + Coils

Kinks and coils are the tightest of the curl patterns: They look like tight Z-patterns, with sharp twists and turns, or coils that could only fit a needle through. Kinks and coils look lush and dense; however, the actual texture can vary quite a bit: The strands range from fine to wiry. They are also the most fragile of the patterns, prone to breakage, tangling, and shrinkage. Go for moisture and more moisture. "This type of pattern, you can apply oil and creams—wet or dry—and it is going to soak it up," says Monarch. "I like to have to have a jojoba or coconut oil on hand that you can add in when you're feeling dry. I always start at the ends and work my way up into the mid-shaft."

  • Type 4a: These are more like the spirals in Type 3 than the other two here. These retain moisture better than the other curl patterns, too. 
  • Type 4b: These are tight Z-patterns, like zigzags. They are prone to shrinkage, so load up on emollients, and then layer on occlusives to seal it in. 
  • Type 4c: This pattern is delicate and drinks up moisture, too. It will have a very tight pattern, like 4b, but is closer to spirals than zags.

Our recommendations:

<p>Form Twist. Styling Crème</p>
1

Form Twist. Styling Crème

Sephora $29
<p>Jane Carter Quench Curl Hydrator </p>
2

Jane Carter Quench Curl Hydrator

Jane Carter $12
<p>Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie</p>
3

Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

Shea Moisture $14

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-id-your-natural-curl-type-best-clean-products-for-each

Your article and new folder have been saved!