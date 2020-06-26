First up, a proper co-washing product is different than the traditional conditions you might use if you’re on the shampoo train. So once you’ve decided to go full co-wash, you’ll need a product revamp. “The idea is to use conditioner, though not just any conditioner, as a replacement for shampoo. An ideal Co-wash very gently cleanses the hair using mild surfactants whilst a typical shampoo uses more concentrated surfactants that really work to deeply cleanse the hair,” says Malary.

So this iteration of conditioner have the same hefty hydrators as a standard one, but it will also infuse minimal cleansing agents (so you’re not just totally abandoning washing altogether).

Simply find a co-washing specific product—it will be marketed as such—and test it out to see if it works for you. You may need a bit of a guess-and-test to find the right one, as every scalp and hair combo has different needs as well as every formula is better suited for different people. “Don't just try a product and give up immediately. Sometimes, it is very necessary to change the routine up to find what works for you,” says Malary. Read: It may be a journey to find your perfect match, but we have some suggestions below.