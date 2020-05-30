mindbodygreen

Close banner
Beauty

The 12 Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos For Every Hair Type — Healthy Hair Starts Here

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
shampoo sulfate free hero

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 30, 2020 — 19:03 PM

It's a tent pole of clean beauty: sulfate-free shampoos. Sulfates, which includes sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, are what gives traditional shampoos that sudsy lather. However, they are highly stripping of your scalp's natural oils, can disrupt the delicate scalp microbiome, trigger skin conditions like dermatitis, and can contribute to frizz, physical damage, fading of hair dye. 

Another issue with sulfate-free shampoos is people try and apply them as you would a normal shampoo. Read: Plop it right on your head and expect it to lather. Sulfate-free options need a bit more tending to—to learn more, read about how you should actually be shampooing your hair (as well as how often). And also, lathering is not an indication of effectiveness. Think about your face washes for a moment: You know that an oil, cream, or balm cleanser can be just as effective at washing your face as a sudsy one.

Read on below to find your new favorite sulfate-free shampoo. 

Virtue Labs Recovery Shampoo

This brand uses a proprietary keratin complex that was originally developed for medical uses (i.e., help heal wounds, burns, and so on.) When used in hair care, it's better compatible with your own keratin, the protein that makes up hair, than other synthetic versions. Essentially, your own hair mistakes this keratin blend for its own, helping mend damage. The result is restored and repaired hair. And it just so happens to not have sulfates either. 

Recovery Shampoo, Virtue Labs ($38)

virtue shampoo
mindbodygreen

Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo

This classic natural brand is beloved by clean beauty fans. This option contains rich plant oils and herbal infusions (calendula, rose hip, dandelion to name a few) to help your hair and scalp retain moisture, and therefore shine. It contains black soap and saponified coconut oil, though, so don't worry: It offers a thorough clean too. 

Nourish Shampoo, Josh Rosebrook ($33)

josh rosebrook shampoo
mindbodygreen

Pipette Calming Shampoo Body Wash

A baby shampoo this may be, but don't let that deter you from the formula—especially if you have sensitive skin. It's made with gentle and plant-derived ingredients to hydrate skin, hair, and most notably the scalp. The scalp is a very delicate place, and many people have inflammation issues in the area (check out the signs here). If that's you, consider switching to an ultra safe, easy shampoo. 

Calming Shampoo Body Wash, Pipette ($12)

pipette shampoo
mindbodygreen

Dae Daily Shampoo

This very cool new clean hair care brand combines hibiscus flower extract, aloe vera, and false daisy extract in their formula. Hibiscus, here, acts as an additional cleansing agent that naturally exfoliate and stimulates the hair follicle. Aloe hydrates the strands (and contains the antioxidants vitamin C and vitamin E ). Finally the false daisy extract has antimicrobial properties to tend to flakes and irritation. All-in-all, a well rounded formula. 

Daily Shampoo, Dae ($24)

dae daily shampoo
mindbodygreen

Together Beauty Love Lather Moisture Shampoo

This brand is one of the most sophisticated, highest performing natural hair care products we've seen. The 98% natural shampoo is no exception. It's made with coconut, quinoa, and baobob extracts and leaves you with full, shiny, healthy hair. Not to mention the scent: It's a blend of coconut milk, white lavender, fresh balsam, and jasmine. 

Love Lather Moisture Shampoo, Together Beauty ($29) 

together beauty shampoo
mindbodygreen

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Shampoo

Certainly not natural, but this brand is sulfate-, silicone-, paraben-, and phthalate-free, so it makes our list regardless. The shampoo is ideal if you're looking for smooth, shiny, clean professional-looking hair. Why? Their patented Healthy Hair Molecule, which acts as a weightless, invisible shield that keeps hair looking top-notch post shower. 

Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Shampoo, Living Proof ($28)

living proof
mindbodygreen

SEEN Shampoo in Fragrance-Free

This brand was developed by dermatologists to help patients whose normal hair care was causing them to breakout on their scalp, face, and body. Sound too clinical? Trust us, it's not. (Or just take a peek at the packaging—clearly it's brand that still tries to have fun while performing.) The formula won't clog pores, nor will it irritate the skin, and is fragrance-free, if you're sensitive to that. 

Shampoo in Fragrance-Free, SEEN ($29)

seen shampoo
mindbodygreen

OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo

Coconut milk may be a staple for your kitchen but it turns out it's also nourishing for hair too—it will soften and nurture strands. It also contains a whipped whipped egg white protein complex that helps straighten and revitalize tresses.  

Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo, OGX ($5.89)

ogx shampoo
mindbodygreen

True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo

Love antioxidants for your skin? Well, who doesn't, no? They fight free radicals, tame inflammation, and just generally keep us healthy. Well, they do the same for hair and scalp. This is important as free radicals can cause a host of hair issues, like graying and thinning. Well this option is chock full of them. 

Nourishing Shampoo, True Botanicals ($34)

true botanicals shampoo
mindbodygreen

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

If you lighten your hair in any way, you know how precious a good shampoo is. Too harsh a wash and soon your color begins to fade or turn brassy. That's why colorists often advise you to have a pigmented shampoo handy. This new one has a dense, rich purple hue to color correct orange undertones. 

Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo, Moroccanoil ($24)

moraccanoil blonde shampoo
mindbodygreen

FEKKAI Brilliant Gloss Shampoo

This brand has recently relaunched as a natural-leaning, clean option that we love. They have a few collections to pick from, but this one is for any who are looking for that megawatt luster a traditional shampoo can give you. This has the same performance, plus with so many good-for-you ingredients.  

Brilliant Gloss Shampoo, FEKKAI ($20)

fekkai shampoo
mindbodygreen

Herbal Essences Honey Vitamin B Shampoo

Not only is this vetted and verified by the Environmental Working Group, the formula is also endorsed by the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, the world's leading expert on plants. Try it and you'll see why: The blend of soothing honey, aloe, and B vitamins, mean your hair is protected and moisturized with each wash. 

Honey Vitamin B Shampoo, Herbal Essences ($5.99)

herbal
mindbodygreen

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate

Jamie Schneider
Alicia Keys Gets Her Glow With A DIY Mask & It's So Easy To Replicate
Beauty

Real Talk: Do You Have Coarse Hair? Here's A Simple Test To Find Out

Alexandra Engler
Real Talk: Do You Have Coarse Hair? Here's A Simple Test To Find Out
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritionist & This Is The Greens Powder I Recommend To Clients

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
I'm A Nutritionist & This Is The Greens Powder I Recommend To Clients
Routines

This Relaxing Yoga Practice Will Help You Reach Next-Level Chill

Jenny McCoy
This Relaxing Yoga Practice Will Help You Reach Next-Level Chill
Integrative Health

How This Citrusy Essential Oil Can Be Used In Your Well-Being Routine

Jennifer Chesak
How This Citrusy Essential Oil Can Be Used In Your Well-Being Routine
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

10 Dairy-Free Ice Creams That Are Here To Make Summer A Little Sweeter

Kristine Thomason
10 Dairy-Free Ice Creams That Are Here To Make Summer A Little Sweeter
Love

What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains
Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Kelly Gonsalves
7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak
Spirituality

Don't Relate To Your Sun Sign? It May Be Different In Vedic Astrology

Sarah Regan
Don't Relate To Your Sun Sign? It May Be Different In Vedic Astrology
Love

7 Women Share Their Real Experiences Dating & Finding Love During COVID

Clara Artschwager
7 Women Share Their Real Experiences Dating & Finding Love During COVID
Functional Food

4 Low-Carb Flour Substitutes To Use In All Your Keto Baking Projects

Michelle Konstantinovsky
4 Low-Carb Flour Substitutes To Use In All Your Keto Baking Projects
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-sulfate-free-shampoo

Your article and new folder have been saved!