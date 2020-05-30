It's a tent pole of clean beauty: sulfate-free shampoos. Sulfates, which includes sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, are what gives traditional shampoos that sudsy lather. However, they are highly stripping of your scalp's natural oils, can disrupt the delicate scalp microbiome, trigger skin conditions like dermatitis, and can contribute to frizz, physical damage, fading of hair dye.

Another issue with sulfate-free shampoos is people try and apply them as you would a normal shampoo. Read: Plop it right on your head and expect it to lather. Sulfate-free options need a bit more tending to—to learn more, read about how you should actually be shampooing your hair (as well as how often). And also, lathering is not an indication of effectiveness. Think about your face washes for a moment: You know that an oil, cream, or balm cleanser can be just as effective at washing your face as a sudsy one.

Read on below to find your new favorite sulfate-free shampoo.