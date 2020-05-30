The 12 Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos For Every Hair Type — Healthy Hair Starts Here
It's a tent pole of clean beauty: sulfate-free shampoos. Sulfates, which includes sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, are what gives traditional shampoos that sudsy lather. However, they are highly stripping of your scalp's natural oils, can disrupt the delicate scalp microbiome, trigger skin conditions like dermatitis, and can contribute to frizz, physical damage, fading of hair dye.
Another issue with sulfate-free shampoos is people try and apply them as you would a normal shampoo. Read: Plop it right on your head and expect it to lather. Sulfate-free options need a bit more tending to—to learn more, read about how you should actually be shampooing your hair (as well as how often). And also, lathering is not an indication of effectiveness. Think about your face washes for a moment: You know that an oil, cream, or balm cleanser can be just as effective at washing your face as a sudsy one.
Read on below to find your new favorite sulfate-free shampoo.
Virtue Labs Recovery Shampoo
This brand uses a proprietary keratin complex that was originally developed for medical uses (i.e., help heal wounds, burns, and so on.) When used in hair care, it's better compatible with your own keratin, the protein that makes up hair, than other synthetic versions. Essentially, your own hair mistakes this keratin blend for its own, helping mend damage. The result is restored and repaired hair. And it just so happens to not have sulfates either.
Recovery Shampoo, Virtue Labs ($38)
Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo
This classic natural brand is beloved by clean beauty fans. This option contains rich plant oils and herbal infusions (calendula, rose hip, dandelion to name a few) to help your hair and scalp retain moisture, and therefore shine. It contains black soap and saponified coconut oil, though, so don't worry: It offers a thorough clean too.
Nourish Shampoo, Josh Rosebrook ($33)
Pipette Calming Shampoo Body Wash
A baby shampoo this may be, but don't let that deter you from the formula—especially if you have sensitive skin. It's made with gentle and plant-derived ingredients to hydrate skin, hair, and most notably the scalp. The scalp is a very delicate place, and many people have inflammation issues in the area (check out the signs here). If that's you, consider switching to an ultra safe, easy shampoo.
Calming Shampoo Body Wash, Pipette ($12)
Dae Daily Shampoo
This very cool new clean hair care brand combines hibiscus flower extract, aloe vera, and false daisy extract in their formula. Hibiscus, here, acts as an additional cleansing agent that naturally exfoliate and stimulates the hair follicle. Aloe hydrates the strands (and contains the antioxidants vitamin C and vitamin E ). Finally the false daisy extract has antimicrobial properties to tend to flakes and irritation. All-in-all, a well rounded formula.
Daily Shampoo, Dae ($24)
Together Beauty Love Lather Moisture Shampoo
This brand is one of the most sophisticated, highest performing natural hair care products we've seen. The 98% natural shampoo is no exception. It's made with coconut, quinoa, and baobob extracts and leaves you with full, shiny, healthy hair. Not to mention the scent: It's a blend of coconut milk, white lavender, fresh balsam, and jasmine.
Love Lather Moisture Shampoo, Together Beauty ($29)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Shampoo
Certainly not natural, but this brand is sulfate-, silicone-, paraben-, and phthalate-free, so it makes our list regardless. The shampoo is ideal if you're looking for smooth, shiny, clean professional-looking hair. Why? Their patented Healthy Hair Molecule, which acts as a weightless, invisible shield that keeps hair looking top-notch post shower.
Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Shampoo, Living Proof ($28)
SEEN Shampoo in Fragrance-Free
This brand was developed by dermatologists to help patients whose normal hair care was causing them to breakout on their scalp, face, and body. Sound too clinical? Trust us, it's not. (Or just take a peek at the packaging—clearly it's brand that still tries to have fun while performing.) The formula won't clog pores, nor will it irritate the skin, and is fragrance-free, if you're sensitive to that.
Shampoo in Fragrance-Free, SEEN ($29)
OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo
Coconut milk may be a staple for your kitchen but it turns out it's also nourishing for hair too—it will soften and nurture strands. It also contains a whipped whipped egg white protein complex that helps straighten and revitalize tresses.
Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo, OGX ($5.89)
True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo
Love antioxidants for your skin? Well, who doesn't, no? They fight free radicals, tame inflammation, and just generally keep us healthy. Well, they do the same for hair and scalp. This is important as free radicals can cause a host of hair issues, like graying and thinning. Well this option is chock full of them.
Nourishing Shampoo, True Botanicals ($34)
Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo
If you lighten your hair in any way, you know how precious a good shampoo is. Too harsh a wash and soon your color begins to fade or turn brassy. That's why colorists often advise you to have a pigmented shampoo handy. This new one has a dense, rich purple hue to color correct orange undertones.
Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo, Moroccanoil ($24)
FEKKAI Brilliant Gloss Shampoo
This brand has recently relaunched as a natural-leaning, clean option that we love. They have a few collections to pick from, but this one is for any who are looking for that megawatt luster a traditional shampoo can give you. This has the same performance, plus with so many good-for-you ingredients.
Brilliant Gloss Shampoo, FEKKAI ($20)
Herbal Essences Honey Vitamin B Shampoo
Not only is this vetted and verified by the Environmental Working Group, the formula is also endorsed by the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, the world's leading expert on plants. Try it and you'll see why: The blend of soothing honey, aloe, and B vitamins, mean your hair is protected and moisturized with each wash.
Honey Vitamin B Shampoo, Herbal Essences ($5.99)
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.