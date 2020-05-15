For more persistent problems, look for all the same acne-targeting all stars in your shampoos or facial cleansers: AHAs, BHAs, tea tree oil, and calming herbs. If your pimples are more on the skin side than hair side of the hairline, a nice exfoliating face wash will do just fine. While going about your evening face wash, just be sure to work the product into the area—those little hairs will do just fine when exposed to a facial cleanser. But if your zits are deep into the scalp, you may consider upgrading your shampoo to a more treatment oriented option, like one that contains salicylic acid or witch hazel.

You can also spot treat the areas, too, in the same way you might on the face. Just take your favorite natural acne spot treatment or blackhead remover and dab it on the area. Just, perhaps, avoid thick, rinse off products (like clay masks) as they will be harder to remove: Getting a dense mask stuck on your scalp may worsen the issue, as it will stick around causing buildup.