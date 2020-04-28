Silicones are a class of compounds that adds slip and silky texture to hair and skin care products. They are derived from the natural element silica and go through several chemical reactions to become the silicones that end up in our products. They are used to create a silky texture, provide slip when applying, and give the appearance of shine on the hair and skin. Silicones are occlusive in nature: "Their main function is to create a physical barrier coating on the skin and hair that is resistant to water and air," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD.

There are several types of silicones, and each with a different profile and characteristics. "Silicones have many names, but a good rule of thumb is to look for something ending in -cone on your product's ingredient list. Most silicones (but not all) end in -cone," says Ron McLaughlin, vice president of research and development at Living Proof, a clean-leaning hair care brand that helped pioneer and usher in the wave of silicone-free products.

Here are a few common names: dimethicone, amodimethicone, cyclomethicone, methicone, trimethicone, nylon, trimethylsilylamodimethicone, dimethiconol, bis-PEG-18 methyl ether dimethyl silane.