mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

I'm Almost 30 & Just Learned How I Should *Actually* Be Shampooing

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

November 16, 2019

Proper shampooing technique has always baffled me. I have long, dense, curly hair. It's also easily tangled—like, a gentle gust of wind will turn it into a rats' nest. I don't brush it out pre-shower, as it's not good for curl patterns and usually causes breakage for my brittle strands. (As curly girls know, you need a hefty detangler or conditioner and a wide-tooth comb to get through it.) So in the shower, it becomes this glob of wet hair that's hard to separate—making an impossible task of working in the shampoo evenly across the scalp. I usually really only end up getting the top of the scalp clean.

Well, I recently met editorial hairstylist Helen Reavey (and co-founder of clean scalp and hair care brand Act + Acre, which is formulated cold-pressed actives). She explained to me how I should actually be shampooing my strands: Take it in two phases. She gave me an explainer, and I jetted home to the shower to test it out.

Ladies and gents, we have ourselves a game-changer. Even if you have straight strands, textured hair, or a pixie, this will work for you.

In phase one, take your sulfate-free shampoo of choice (some of my favorites below), and dispense half of your normal dose. With a splash of water, prebuild the lather in your hands. As I've chatted about before—but Reavey confirmed—sulfate-free shampoos need a bit more attention to lather properly. You can't just run it through your hair and expect foam as you might from traditional shampoos. From there, start at the back of your head, going underneath and up—massaging as you do. And, depending on how dense your hair is, I found you might want to alternate going between under and starting behind the ears, heading in. But in this phase, you're really only focusing on the back, bottom part of the scalp. And take your time, really massaging your head. There's no shame in a good head massage.

Phase two was more like my normal shampooing routine. I used the second half of my shampoo dose, prebuilt my lather, and worked it in gentle across my hairline, crown, and sides of my head. If you feel you need a bit more product, you can add as you go—but remember, less is usually more.

Rinse thoroughly, and give it another pass. I was never one to lather, rinse, repeat in my past life—but that was back when I was using really stripping shampoos and doing so daily. Now I go a few showers between washes and am using really gentle surfactants that have hydrating actives, so another rinse is actually needed to get my scalp clean.

It worked so well for me because I was being thoughtful about my entry points. I wasn't just plopping on product and swirling it around sloppily. This not only made the product more effective at covering lots of space, but my hair was less tangly when I went to condition—and therefore, less shedding. It also forces you to spend more time shampooing—a task we could all probably stand to take a moment longer on, regardless. (Scalp buildup is on the rise—something I've heard time and again from hairstylists and dermatologists.)

In the end, it's a good reminder of a simple beauty philosophy—one that I often need to remind myself of: No products, no matter how special and expensive, can make up for careless technique. Take time to do it right—even if it feels a bit indulgent in the moment, a daily care ritual is worth it.

Shop my favorites:

<p>Act + Acre Cold Processed Hair Care</p>
1

Act + Acre Cold Processed Hair Care

Act + Acre $28
<p>Virtue Recovery Shampoo </p>
2

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

Virtue $38
<p>Shea Moisture Manuka Honey &amp; Yogurt Hydrate &amp; Repair Shampoo</p>
3

Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Shampoo

Amazon $12

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-should-you-actually-shampoo-your-hair-expert-explains

Your article and new folder have been saved!