For those with curls and coils, it takes capital-E Effort to keep strands hydrated. And come summer, things start to feel even dryer: “Curly hair needs lots of hydration, especially as summer is upon us. This season tends to be extremely harsh on textured hair between the scorching sun, chlorinated pools, high humidity, ocean salt water, and so on,” says hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of natural hair care brand Miss Jessie’s. “As we welcome the weather warming up, we don’t welcome the havoc it wreaks on our hair—damaging strands, drying the scalp, discoloration, and causing brittle breakage to no end.”