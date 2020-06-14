mindbodygreen

A DIY Avocado, Honey & Olive Oil Mask For Curly & Textured Hair — Just In Time For Summer

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
June 14, 2020

For those with curls and coils, it takes capital-E Effort to keep strands hydrated. And come summer, things start to feel even dryer: “Curly hair needs lots of hydration, especially as summer is upon us. This season tends to be extremely harsh on textured hair between the scorching sun, chlorinated pools, high humidity, ocean salt water, and so on,” says hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of natural hair care brand Miss Jessie’s. “As we welcome the weather warming up, we don’t welcome the havoc it wreaks on our hair—damaging strands, drying the scalp, discoloration, and causing brittle breakage to no end.”

How can you make sure your curly hair is hydrated in the summer? This DIY mask. 

Curls are notoriously finicky: Some days, everything just works; others, not-so-much. (“Every summer day needs to be a good hair day,” says Branch.) The easiest way to keep your curls consistent is to keep them hydrated. Care for your tresses with a once a week deep conditioning mask treatment. This will help restore, renew and replenish your curls,” she says, noting that you should use a conditioning oil (like Miss Jessie's Grow Strong Mafura Natural Hair Growth Oil) to seal in the moisture after. 

DIY mask for curly hair

A simple, at-home deep conditioning mask treatment found right in your kitchen.

Ingredients 

  • 1 avocado
  • 1 Tbsp honey 
  • 1 Tbsp warm olive oil
Directions

  • Mash ingredients until it has a creamy, whipped consistency. 
  • Always apply to dry hair. 
  • Section the hair with hair clips, and generously apply the mask to each section—coating from scalp to ends. 
  • Cover your hair with a plastic wrap (like a shower cap) and top it with a warm towel. 
  • Leave on for at least 10 minutes, then rinse, and style your curls. (Try air-drying.) 

DIY not your thing? Try these products

Miss Jessie's Mask
1

Miss Jessie's Rapid Recovery Mask

Miss Jessie's $14
Meraki Agave Citrine
2

Meraki Agave Citrine Pre-Shampoo Hydrating Masque

Meraki $45.99
Luxju nourishing hair creme
3

Luxju Nourishing Har Creme

Luxju $30

