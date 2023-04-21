Now that we know why the diffuser is a go-to for textured hair, you're probably wondering if it's really necessary in the styling process. In short, the answer is yes. You see, those large spikes in the attachment change the airflow from the blow dryer from being direct and aggressive when using a traditional nozzle to being slow and steady. And that's the golden ticket to blow-dried curls without frizz and flyaways. "The attachment has dozens of tiny holes for the air to escape, so it's not as direct, like that of a nozzle," says brand celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, brand ambassador for BetterNatured. "The restricted hair from the dryer allows it to focus more on letting the heat come out." It's basically a sped-up version of air-drying with a few added perks like super-defined and soft ringlets in a quarter of the time. Diffusing the hair doesn't interfere with the curl pattern or shape but simply allows the slow and steady airflow to dry the hair evenly. Not to mention, it gives the hair gorgeous volume...more on that later.