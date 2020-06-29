If you are like me and watched a dozen YouTube videos in hopes of learning how to diffuse, I can guarantee you've seen a dozen different ways to use the diffuser. And truly, there's nothing wrong with finding your own way to use the tool, but for those of us who appreciate step-by-step guidance, below I'll explain how the pros suggest using it.

But before we dive into the step-by-step, here are a few important notes. You want to use the diffuser on wet hair post-shower, and the way you use the diffuser will vary on your hair length. Before you diffuse, apply all of your styling products (heat protectant is highly suggested) directly after you shower or wash your hair.

Francis suggests cranking up the heat and turning down the airspeed. Allow the heat to dry the hair instead of a higher airflow. Also, remember, once you start diffusing your hair, avoid touching your hair with your fingers. Trust me, it makes a huge difference in the smoothness of the curl.