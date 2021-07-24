Here's what all curly-haired folks know to be true: To get your springs just right, you need the right technique, products, healthy habits, and—yes—tools.

For many, diffusers rank at the top of the list of must-have-on-hand-at-all-time items. If you don't know, or are just now embracing your waves and curls, here's a primer on the hot tool addition: A diffuser is a blow dryer attachment (that comes in all shapes and sizes) that literally diffuses the airflow.

According to celebrity hairstylist Nate Rosenkranz, "A diffuser slows and distributes the airflow coming from within the dryer," he says. "It works to gently dry the hair without disrupting the curl pattern, which is typically highly susceptible to frizz." What's great about the tool is it doesn't affect how much air is coming out, just how that air is directed.

Anyone with a wave or curl pattern can use them, but they are particularly useful for those with curls, kinks, and coils. And if your strands fall in this broad hair type range—and you choose to use a hot tool instead of air drying—diffusers are a total necessity.

So right about now you may be wondering which diffusers are the best? Well, take it from this beauty editor with a head full of curls and waves, these are the best for any price range.