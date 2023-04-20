I know this hair oil comes with a steep price tag, but hear me out: Anyone with dry strands needs a good hair oil on deck, and this one is multi-functional. Apply it to your hair post-cleanse to help detangle and protect the hair from heat, finish off your look with a few drops to ease frizz, or use it on the scalp as an overnight treatment (AKA hair slugging). The simple and effective ingredient list calls upon nutrient-dense oils like meadowfoam, squalene, and argan oil that replenish brittle strands without weighing them down—yes, even super thin hair types. As with any hair oil, use only a few drops if your hair is on the finer side and crank it up to 4-5 if you have super coarse or thick hair.





What our tester says:

I believe quality is much more important than quantity when it comes to shopping for beauty products, hence why I adore this oil. While it certainly tops off a great blowout and preps my hair for any kind of hot tool, it's also my go-to for leave-in scalp treatments. While it is on the higher end price-wise, you're getting much more than just a heat protectant in this bottle.