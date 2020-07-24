"A glaze is basically a semi-permanent color that coats the hair shaft with shine and lasts up to a few washes," says celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Matt Rez. As the pigment sits atop the shaft, and can be made with light-reflective nutrients, they are often used as a way to add luster to otherwise dull hair.

It's also often an at-home thing (the most common reason for in-salon glazes is someone with their natural hair color playing around with a new hue and direction; you may want to test out a new direction first, for example), and can be used weekly to keep the shine levels consistent.

The convenience does, however, come with a major drawback: "The con for glaze is that they're not formulated specifically for you by a pro," says Rez. So while there are plenty of people out there who fancy themselves a kitchen colorist (and can probably master it pretty easily), newbies may end up picking a color with unwanted undertones or the wrong outcome.