A derm’s simple rosemary oil hack for hair growth. 

According to Turegano (and other experts, too), rosemary is a fabulous herb for stimulating circulation on the scalp—which, in turn, has the potential to spur hair growth. In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months.

And guess what? In the study, the minoxidil had a higher rate of itching and discomfort on the skin—rosemary, however, did not. Perhaps that’s why holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., deemed the blend “a very reasonable option for people who want to stay natural and have some thinning hair issues” on the mindbodygreen podcast.

To replicate the above method, you could combine rosemary essential oil in a base of jojoba oil or aloe vera gel for a moisture-rich hair mask, or you could brew your own rosemary water for a DIY hair rinse. Or, you could try Turegano’s easy shower-time hack: