This Derm's 5-Minute Hair Loss Hack Is Surprisingly Simple
“Hair loss” and “quick hack” don’t typically go hand in hand. If you're dealing with increased shedding, it takes time and patience to not only get to the root of the issue but also figure out the best targeted treatments—and results likely won't happen overnight. We’re not going to tell you that managing thinning hair is a simple mission you can tick off your to-do list. But are there tried-and-true methods, backed by herbal traditions and scientific evidence, that can help support the process? You bet.
Triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., raved about one particular remedy over on Tiktok: rosemary oil. It’s a superstar in the natural hair growth space (just check out all the purported benefits), and, below, she shares an easy, efficient shower hack to use it.
A derm’s simple rosemary oil hack for hair growth.
According to Turegano (and other experts, too), rosemary is a fabulous herb for stimulating circulation on the scalp—which, in turn, has the potential to spur hair growth. In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months.
And guess what? In the study, the minoxidil had a higher rate of itching and discomfort on the skin—rosemary, however, did not. Perhaps that’s why holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., deemed the blend “a very reasonable option for people who want to stay natural and have some thinning hair issues” on the mindbodygreen podcast.
To replicate the above method, you could combine rosemary essential oil in a base of jojoba oil or aloe vera gel for a moisture-rich hair mask, or you could brew your own rosemary water for a DIY hair rinse. Or, you could try Turegano’s easy shower-time hack:
- “I recommend putting three to five drops into your shampoo before you use your shampoo,” she says in the video.
- “Massage it into your scalp, and leave it on there for about five minutes,” she continues.
- Rinse out thoroughly, then condition as usual (might we suggest one of these hydrating formulas?).
Because rosemary oil also has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, this routine can help minimize dandruff symptoms, too: Combine a few drops with a natural dandruff shampoo (or a medicated option with zinc pyrithione or ketoconazole, says Turegano), and you can help manage the itching and scaling.
We’ll conclude with a caveat: You don’t want to apply rosemary essential oil directly on your scalp. Always use a carrier oil to dilute the potency (in this case, your shampoo works just fine).
The takeaway.
Treating hair loss does not happen overnight, period and full stop. However, you can rely on some natural methods to help you along the process, such as rosemary oil. It might not work for everyone, but it does have research- and derm-backed benefits behind it.