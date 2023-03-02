A derm’s simple rosemary oil hack for hair growth. 

Rosemary has a long history of use in herbal medicine (it was highly valued in Egypt, Greece, and Rome for its beauty benefits). Beyond its historical use, rosemary oil has been clinically studied as well, with promising results. See, rosemary is a fabulous herb for stimulating circulation on the scalp—which, in turn, has the potential to spur hair growth. In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective2 as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months.