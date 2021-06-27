Even the most diligent person might experience a little hair damage from time to time. Whether it's because you've been using hot tools too much, wash too frequently, or didn't realize that hard water was weighing your hair down, it's safe to say that countless reasons can cause your hair to be dry or damaged. While a deep conditioning treatment at your favorite salon can be a soothing and luxurious self-care experience, this might not be an option for everyone.

Maybe your budget won't allow for it, or time is too precious a commodity for you. Whichever the reason, the good news is that you don't have to make do with hair that's seen better days. In reality, there are plenty of hair-friendly ingredients hiding out in your kitchen that can be just as effective as what the salon can offer—but at a fraction of the price.

Best of all, these DIY recipes aren't difficult and can still be the perfect addition to a self-care session. Just be sure to patch test your blend before applying—and always avoid any known allergens.