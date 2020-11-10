It’s a similar venture to knowing your true skin type—those with oily, acne-prone skin might reach for water creams and purifying actives, while those with chronically dry skin fare best with thick, buttery confections topped with an oil. Same goes for tending to your hair: A curly girl with type 4b strands wouldn’t opt for the exact same styler as someone who sports 2c waves. We digress.

Of course, you can have a hybrid of multiple textures (in fact, most people do!), so figuring out your true hair type isn’t so cut and dry. It may take some personal guesswork to figure out what methods work for your specific locks, but identifying your general strand pattern—say, through a hair type quiz—is step one on the journey.

We should also note that this quiz doesn’t take density, porosity, and strand thickness into account—while those do tend to associate with certain hair types, it’s not end-all, be-all. For instance, anyone can have coarse or fine strands, regardless if their hair dries coily or stick-straight. For the purposes of this quiz, we’re sticking to tried-and-true hair type (to test your strands for porosity and coarseness, meander on over here and here).