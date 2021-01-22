Your Guide To Avoiding A Hangover: What To Do Before, During & After Drinking Alcohol

1. Commit to your exact limit.

Try this: Don't think about a pink elephant. Impossible, right? Similarly when you think, “I’m not going to get drunk,” it’s impossible to stop thinking about getting drunk. Your mind is wired for reward and novelty.

So instead, focus on the positive by thinking, “I easily can only drink two drinks and lot's of water,” or whatever works best for you.

2. Make plans for the next morning.

If you’re conscious of a 7 a.m. commitment, you’re more likely to leave the bar early. It could be your favorite exercise class, running errands, or grabbing coffee with a friend. It’s a good excuse to make an early exit.

3. Prepare a healthy pre-drink meal.

You’ll feel the effects of drinking more if you haven’t eaten anything beforehand, since alcohol is absorbed from your stomach. Slow down the metabolism process by filling up with protein and high-fiber foods like asparagus, broccoli, and cauliflower.

When preparing your pre-drinking meal, ask, “Are there health-giving benefits to this product? Did it once live, grow or swim? Have ingredients been added to the original product?” Answering in the positive means your meal will likely be antioxidant-rich, which helps the liver.