The Definitive Egg Story: Why That Study Was Flawed & What's Actually True

First, let's get this out of the way: Nobody needs eggs in their diet to survive—and we're not telling you to eat them. "Eggs definitely include many beneficial nutrients, but they contain nothing that cannot be obtained in many other foods," says Thomas Sherman, Ph.D., professor of endocrinology and metabolism at Georgetown University. A well-rounded plant-based diet, plus a good vitamin B12 supplement, will cover your bases. But, are the effects of eggs as worrisome as this new study makes them out to be? Probably not.

Many experts I spoke with agreed that, for most people, there's no reason to eliminate eggs from your diet or to let this study negatively color your opinion about them. "I really believe you need to look at the big picture of someone's health," says Jess Cording, R.D., registered dietitian and mbg Collective member. "Eggs definitely have a place in an overall nutrient-rich whole-foods-based diet. All of the foods we eat contribute all kinds of nutrients and compounds that can support overall health. Even if someone was eating the exact 'perfect' amount of eggs, that won't matter much if the rest of their diet is total crap."

Meaning, if you have pretty good dietary and lifestyle habits, eggs probably aren't something to worry about; and if you don't, well, it's probably not the eggs' fault that you're unhealthy.

The fact is, eggs are an incredibly potent source of nutrients. In addition to being packed with protein, which can keep blood sugar levels stable throughout the day, egg yolks (where all the cholesterol is found), are truly a superfood and contain most of the vitamins and minerals our bodies need for good health, says Schoenfeld. A few standout nutrients: choline, which is critical for cognitive function and liver health (and fetal brain development); vitamin K2, an underappreciated vitamin that's actually protective against heart disease by preventing arterial calcification; and biotin, a nutrient well-known for supporting hair, nail, and skin health. All that said, the types of eggs you choose are also very important, so consider opting for pasture-raised varieties, which tend to be higher in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins K2, E, and A.

But still, in light of all the contradictory research on eggs, wondering how many you can safely consume per week isn't an unreasonable question—especially since experts think the answer depends on a variety of genetic and lifestyle factors. To help you come to your own conclusion, we asked our experts about their personal egg-eating habits, or what they recommend to patients. As you'll notice, their responses ran the gamut, but there are some useful take-aways.

"I probably eat seven eggs a week without even thinking about it," says Dr. Weiss. "I don't think that remotely sets off anything; and for me, because I'm lean and in tune with my health, I could probably double that. If somebody wants to have an egg every day, go for it." For reference, the AHA says an egg a day can be part of a heart-healthy diet.

As for Schoenfeld: "My typical recommendations for general health is that people can consume an average of two to three eggs per day without any concern of excessive intake. I'm not really concerned about someone developing heart disease strictly from eating too many eggs, especially if the rest of their diet and lifestyle is generally heart-healthy." Integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D., agrees: "I personally consume 12 to 16 eggs per week for nutrient support and hormonal balance, as cholesterol is a precursor or building block of hormones."

Other experts, however, take a much more cautious approach, particularly with higher risk groups. "I would strongly urge patients with pre-diabetes, diabetes, and heart disease to avoid all egg yolks," says cardiologist and mbg Collective member Joel Kahn, M.D., who also suggested in a recent article that most people would benefit from swapping out eggs for plant-based options. His recommendations reflect some of the studies mentioned above, which have found an increased risk of heart disease with egg consumption, particularly among diabetic patients.

Dr. Mosconi also errs somewhat on the side of caution, saying that while she considers eggs a great brain food, she wouldn't recommend more than three to four per week. "A couple of eggs here and there can't possibly harm you, whereas eating several eggs every single day might, depending on your genetics, your medical status, and your lifestyle, among other factors."

Clearly, there are a lot of opinions. And while every body is unique, a good common-sense approach might be this: "If your cholesterol levels are good and you eat eggs, then keep eating eggs," says Dr. Weiss. "But if your cholesterol levels aren't great and you want to avoid taking medicine, you can play around with reducing your consumption of eggs to see if it helps."