Organic, Pastured, Free-Range: Which Type Of Egg Is Actually Healthiest?

Maybe you've been here: standing in front of the egg display at your local grocery store, wondering what all the different labels mean and which choice is best? I've certainly been in that situation myself, and I'm a registered dietitian!

Tell me if this sounds familiar: Should I buy organic? What's the difference between cage-free and pasture-raised? Does it mean anything if the eggs are brown instead of white? What's up with omega-3 eggs?

I remember one shopping trip in particular, right after finding out a family member had been diagnosed with cancer, and despite my years of clinical training, my head was a soup of fear-mongering clickbait and well-intentioned advice. After 15 minutes caught in an overthink loop of scratching my head, picking up one egg product after another, I left the store almost in tears—and with no eggs.

Enough was enough. I dug into the "what" and the "wtf" so you don’t have to. I hope this saves you the time and stress it's saved me!