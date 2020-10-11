12 Common Symptoms Of Autoimmune Diseases To Know

This is the most common type of lupus, in which the immune system attacks your skin, joints, and even certain organs like the heart, brain, and lungs. The systemic inflammation caused by lupus can result in symptoms1 such as fatigue, fevers, joint pain and swelling, and even mouth ulcers and skin rashes—some people with lupus will experience a butterfly-shaped rash over the cheeks and nose (a malar rash) or other skin irritation that gets worse in the sun. In more severe cases, people may experience organ problems and even psychological symptoms. Similar to RA, lupus can occur in “flares,” sometimes years apart. Lupus is most likely to develop between the ages of 15 and 442 .