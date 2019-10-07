This Is How You Can Heal Leaky Gut & The Main Foods To Avoid

At the most basic level, a leaky gut means your intestines aren't as secure as they should be.

Here's a quick biology lesson: The walls of the intestines are supposed to be permeable to a degree. This is how the nutrients from the food we eat make it into the body while parts of food we can't use continue through the intestines and eventually leave as waste. Ideally, the barrier of the intestines is such that only tiny nutrients can be absorbed into the bloodstream while things like toxins and microbes stay on track to be excreted.

The problem occurs when the intestinal tight junctions—spaces between the single layer of cells that regulate what enters the bloodstream—are injured (which can happen for a variety of reasons). This allows toxins, microbes, and undigested food particles to "leak" into the bloodstream, where the immune system often marks them as foreign invaders and attacks. This is considered leaky gut, or increased intestinal permeability.

Increased intestinal permeability is known to play a role in some gastrointestinal conditions, including celiac disease, Crohn's disease, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). While scientists are in agreement that increased intestinal permeability is related to these gastrointestinal issues, it's not clear whether the increased permeability is the cause or a side effect of them.

Some studies link leaky gut with autoimmune diseases such as arthritis and thyroid disorders, too. "Mainstream medicine once considered leaky gut syndrome a fake diagnosis given by alternative quacks. But today, research is confirming that a leaky gut, or increased intestinal permeability, is indeed a major factor in chronic and autoimmune diseases," Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional nutrition expert, told mbg.