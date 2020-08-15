If you’ve ever raced to the bathroom before a big presentation; an upcoming date; or another nerve wracking event, you’re not alone. Worry and nervousness are two symptoms of anxiety, which can sometimes manifest physically—and may even mess with digestion.

Anxiety poop, also known as anxiety diarrhea or nervous poop, can be uncomfortable and hit at inopportune times. To that end, we spoke with holistic psychologists and functional medicine doctors to better understand the reaction and—perhaps more importantly—find ways to help manage it.