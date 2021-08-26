When other lifestyle factors, like diet and stress levels, are not managed properly, or someone is in need of specific probiotic strains, registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, recommends taking a probiotic supplement.

Supplements can be especially helpful after recent changes in dietary habits or travel she says. Since these changes in lifestyle and routine can often lead to dysbiosis (an imbalance of gut bacteria), probiotic supplements can help even it back out.*

"The probiotics are like good cops," Robert Rountree, M.D., renowned integrative physician, previously told mbg. "We're putting in the good cops, and the good cops can keep watch over the bad guys."*

"If you're looking to elevate and diversity your gut microbiome, a targeted probiotic rooted in science is not only prudent, it's indicated," adds mbg director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.